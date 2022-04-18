THE FIRST of three dual-position player updates have landed, and some handy flexibility has opened up for Toyota AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft coaches.

Champion Data, the official stats gurus of the AFL, not only count the Fantasy points but also name players’ positions based on their roles in games.

Starting positions are based on what happened in 2021. If a player plays in a second positions for more than 35 per cent of the time, they are classified as a dual-position player (DPP). For example, Jordan De Goey, Dustin Martin and Jake Stringer are listed as MID/FWD due to their time being split between playing as midfielders and forwards.

Five rounds into the season, the team at Champion Data have crunched the numbers to update positions of players initially listed with a singular position to have DPP for the rest of the season.

The next update will occur before rounds 12 followed by the final set of additions ahead of round 18.

Add DEFENDER

Players in the backline have been some of the better performers this season for Fantasy Draft owners but it’s never a bad thing to add more depth!

Nick Daicos has been the one many Fantasy Classic coaches have been waiting for as he can ride out quite a few weeks as D6 (or better). Daicos’ average of 94 comfortable places him in the top 10 defenders on average after five rounds.

If Brandon Ellis or Luke McDonald are available in your Fantasy Draft league, jump on now. They have only been selected in just over 50 per cent of leagues.

Name

Club

Old Position

New Position

Dayne Zorko

Brisbane Lions

MID

DEF/MID

Nick Daicos

Collingwood

MID

DEF/MID

Scott Pendlebury

Collingwood

MID

DEF/MID

Jordan Clark

Fremantle

MID

DEF/MID

David Swallow

Gold Coast Suns

MID

DEF/MID

Brandon Ellis

Gold Coast Suns

MID

DEF/MID

Angus Brayshaw

Melbourne

MID

DEF/MID

Bailey Scott

North Melbourne

FWD

DEF/FWD

Luke McDonald

North Melbourne

MID

DEF/MID

Josh Battle

St Kilda

FWD

DEF/FWD

 

Add MIDFIELDER

It’s all about flexibility when a player picks up MID status.

A lot of these players would have been snapped up in Fantasy Draft as they have been playing midfield and, in most cases, their numbers have benefited from the role change. It’s handy to have these guys to flick around between the midfield and their original position when injury and suspension calls, but the main play is to keep them in the harder to fill line.

Name

Club

Old Position

New Position

Jordan Dawson

Adelaide Crows

DEF

DEF/MID

Callum Ah Chee

Brisbane Lions

DEF

DEF/MID

Cam Rayner

Brisbane Lions

FWD

MID/FWD

Tom Cutler

Essendon

DEF

DEF/MID

Nic Martin

Essendon

FWD

MID/FWD

James Aish

Fremantle

DEF

DEF/MID

Darcy Tucker

Fremantle

DEF

DEF/MID

Tanner Bruhn

Greater Western Sydney

FWD

MID/FWD

Jaidyn Stephenson

North Melbourne

FWD

MID/FWD

Dan Houston

Port Adelaide

DEF

DEF/MID

Zak Butters

Port Adelaide

FWD

MID/FWD

Jake Aarts

Richmond

FWD

MID/FWD

Jack Sinclair

St Kilda

DEF

DEF/MID

Mason Wood

St Kilda

FWD

MID/FWD

Errol Gulden

Sydney Swans

FWD

MID/FWD

Jackson Nelson

West Coast Eagles

DEF

DEF/MID

Willie Rioli

West Coast Eagles

FWD

MID/FWD

 

Add RUCK

Just the one player has added RUC status, North Melbourne’s Tristan Xerri. He’s taken over from Todd Goldstein as the club’s No.1 ruck and has been a profitable cash cow for those who started with him. Now he is handy to flick into the ruck line if needed.

Name

Club

Old Position

New Position

Tristan Xerri

North Melbourne

FWD

RUC/FWD

 

Add FORWARD

The most additions came from the forward line; a position that Fantasy Draft coaches will be most happy about.

On Draft day, the common theme was how quickly the quality of the forwards dropped off but now, there are a few names to add to the list, some of which have rocketed into on-field roles in Fantasy Draft teams.

New Pie Patrick Lipinski hasn’t quite hit the numbers many expected from him, especially after scoring 117 in round one. His FWD status softens the blow for Classic owners as they can place him there rather than taking up a midfield spot.

Consistent Fantasy performers Luke Parker and Tom Liberatore now have added value as DPPs.

Rookies Connor MacDonald and Jackson Mead can help Classic coaches flick them with the likes of Josh Rachele on the bench.

Name

Club

Old Position

New Position

Darcy Fort

Brisbane Lions

RUC

RUC/FWD

Tom De Koning

Carlton

RUC

RUC/FWD

Patrick Lipinski

Collingwood

MID

MID/FWD

Will Hoskin-Elliott

Collingwood

MID

MID/FWD

Matt Guelfi

Essendon

MID

MID/FWD

Sam Durham

Essendon

MID

MID/FWD

Alex Davies

Gold Coast Suns

MID

MID/FWD

Mabior Chol

Gold Coast Suns

RUC

RUC/FWD

Connor MacDonald

Hawthorn

MID

MID/FWD

James Harmes

Melbourne

MID

MID/FWD

Jack Ziebell

North Melbourne

DEF

DEF/FWD

Kayne Turner

North Melbourne

DEF

DEF/FWD

Todd Goldstein

North Melbourne

RUC

RUC/FWD

Jackson Mead

Port Adelaide

MID

MID/FWD

Liam Baker

Richmond

DEF

DEF/FWD

Noah Balta

Richmond

DEF

DEF/FWD

Shane Edwards

Richmond

MID

MID/FWD

Bradley Hill

St Kilda

DEF

DEF/FWD

Luke Parker

Sydney Swans

MID

MID/FWD

Zaine Cordy

Western Bulldogs

DEF

DEF/FWD

Tom Liberatore

Western Bulldogs

MID

MID/FWD

