THE FIRST of three dual-position player updates have landed, and some handy flexibility has opened up for Toyota AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft coaches.

Champion Data, the official stats gurus of the AFL, not only count the Fantasy points but also name players’ positions based on their roles in games.

Starting positions are based on what happened in 2021. If a player plays in a second positions for more than 35 per cent of the time, they are classified as a dual-position player (DPP). For example, Jordan De Goey, Dustin Martin and Jake Stringer are listed as MID/FWD due to their time being split between playing as midfielders and forwards.

Five rounds into the season, the team at Champion Data have crunched the numbers to update positions of players initially listed with a singular position to have DPP for the rest of the season.

The next update will occur before rounds 12 followed by the final set of additions ahead of round 18.

Add DEFENDER

Players in the backline have been some of the better performers this season for Fantasy Draft owners but it’s never a bad thing to add more depth!

Nick Daicos has been the one many Fantasy Classic coaches have been waiting for as he can ride out quite a few weeks as D6 (or better). Daicos’ average of 94 comfortable places him in the top 10 defenders on average after five rounds.

If Brandon Ellis or Luke McDonald are available in your Fantasy Draft league, jump on now. They have only been selected in just over 50 per cent of leagues.

Name Club Old Position New Position Dayne Zorko Brisbane Lions MID DEF/MID Nick Daicos Collingwood MID DEF/MID Scott Pendlebury Collingwood MID DEF/MID Jordan Clark Fremantle MID DEF/MID David Swallow Gold Coast Suns MID DEF/MID Brandon Ellis Gold Coast Suns MID DEF/MID Angus Brayshaw Melbourne MID DEF/MID Bailey Scott North Melbourne FWD DEF/FWD Luke McDonald North Melbourne MID DEF/MID Josh Battle St Kilda FWD DEF/FWD

Add MIDFIELDER

It’s all about flexibility when a player picks up MID status.

A lot of these players would have been snapped up in Fantasy Draft as they have been playing midfield and, in most cases, their numbers have benefited from the role change. It’s handy to have these guys to flick around between the midfield and their original position when injury and suspension calls, but the main play is to keep them in the harder to fill line.

Name Club Old Position New Position Jordan Dawson Adelaide Crows DEF DEF/MID Callum Ah Chee Brisbane Lions DEF DEF/MID Cam Rayner Brisbane Lions FWD MID/FWD Tom Cutler Essendon DEF DEF/MID Nic Martin Essendon FWD MID/FWD James Aish Fremantle DEF DEF/MID Darcy Tucker Fremantle DEF DEF/MID Tanner Bruhn Greater Western Sydney FWD MID/FWD Jaidyn Stephenson North Melbourne FWD MID/FWD Dan Houston Port Adelaide DEF DEF/MID Zak Butters Port Adelaide FWD MID/FWD Jake Aarts Richmond FWD MID/FWD Jack Sinclair St Kilda DEF DEF/MID Mason Wood St Kilda FWD MID/FWD Errol Gulden Sydney Swans FWD MID/FWD Jackson Nelson West Coast Eagles DEF DEF/MID Willie Rioli West Coast Eagles FWD MID/FWD

Add RUCK

Just the one player has added RUC status, North Melbourne’s Tristan Xerri. He’s taken over from Todd Goldstein as the club’s No.1 ruck and has been a profitable cash cow for those who started with him. Now he is handy to flick into the ruck line if needed.

Name Club Old Position New Position Tristan Xerri North Melbourne FWD RUC/FWD

Add FORWARD

The most additions came from the forward line; a position that Fantasy Draft coaches will be most happy about.

On Draft day, the common theme was how quickly the quality of the forwards dropped off but now, there are a few names to add to the list, some of which have rocketed into on-field roles in Fantasy Draft teams.

New Pie Patrick Lipinski hasn’t quite hit the numbers many expected from him, especially after scoring 117 in round one. His FWD status softens the blow for Classic owners as they can place him there rather than taking up a midfield spot.

Consistent Fantasy performers Luke Parker and Tom Liberatore now have added value as DPPs.

Rookies Connor MacDonald and Jackson Mead can help Classic coaches flick them with the likes of Josh Rachele on the bench.

Name Club Old Position New Position Darcy Fort Brisbane Lions RUC RUC/FWD Tom De Koning Carlton RUC RUC/FWD Patrick Lipinski Collingwood MID MID/FWD Will Hoskin-Elliott Collingwood MID MID/FWD Matt Guelfi Essendon MID MID/FWD Sam Durham Essendon MID MID/FWD Alex Davies Gold Coast Suns MID MID/FWD Mabior Chol Gold Coast Suns RUC RUC/FWD Connor MacDonald Hawthorn MID MID/FWD James Harmes Melbourne MID MID/FWD Jack Ziebell North Melbourne DEF DEF/FWD Kayne Turner North Melbourne DEF DEF/FWD Todd Goldstein North Melbourne RUC RUC/FWD Jackson Mead Port Adelaide MID MID/FWD Liam Baker Richmond DEF DEF/FWD Noah Balta Richmond DEF DEF/FWD Shane Edwards Richmond MID MID/FWD Bradley Hill St Kilda DEF DEF/FWD Luke Parker Sydney Swans MID MID/FWD Zaine Cordy Western Bulldogs DEF DEF/FWD Tom Liberatore Western Bulldogs MID MID/FWD

