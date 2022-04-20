IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Toby Greene returns for massive Friday night clash
- The Saint who is a 'point of difference' they didn't have
- Scott Pendlebury blaming media for umpire dissent being a big issue
- This is the future: Brayshaw v Walsh in match of the round
In this episode ...
0:00 – Toby Greene returns under Friday night lights
2:32 – Toby’s place among the Giants
4:33 – Some of the most famous returns from suspension
6:39 – The Saints come to Canberra in hot form
10:22 – Damo disagrees with Scott Pendlebury’s umpire dissent take
12:12 – Fremantle’s Covid concerns
14:21 – Adam Cerra faces his old side
15:38 – Brayshaw and Walsh
17:07 – Will the Blues select Patrick Cripps after his injury?