GWS superstar Toby Greene at the club's 2022 photo day. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Toby Greene returns for massive Friday night clash

- The Saint who is a 'point of difference' they didn't have

- Scott Pendlebury blaming media for umpire dissent being a big issue

- This is the future: Brayshaw v Walsh in match of the round

In this episode ...

0:00 – Toby Greene returns under Friday night lights

2:32 – Toby’s place among the Giants

4:33 – Some of the most famous returns from suspension

6:39 – The Saints come to Canberra in hot form

10:22 – Damo disagrees with Scott Pendlebury’s umpire dissent take

12:12 – Fremantle’s Covid concerns

14:21 – Adam Cerra faces his old side

15:38 – Brayshaw and Walsh

17:07 – Will the Blues select Patrick Cripps after his injury?