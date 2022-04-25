State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Central District v Adelaide at X Convenience Oval, Saturday April 23, 2.10pm ACST

Luke Pedlar put his hand up for senior selection with a brilliant performance in the Crows' 25-point win over Central District.

Pedlar was involved in everything as he racked up 23 touches, five marks, four tackles and two goals in a complete performance.

Darcy Fogarty booted two goals and had 21 possessions, while Riley Thilthorpe also hit the scoreboard with two majors from three kicks.

Harry Schoenberg was prominent with 21 and a goal, while Josh Worrell (22) and Ben Davis (20) were also strong contributors.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Port Melbourne at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, Sunday April 24, 11.05am AEST

Rhys Mathieson was arguably best afield in the Lions' 39-point win against Port Melbourne in windy conditions in Moreton Bay. The hard nut finished with 34 touches, 10 marks and one goal.

Deven Robertson, Carter Michael and Tom Berry all gathered 24 disposals, while Ryan Lester tallied 21.

Blake Coleman and James Tunstill each kicked three goals, while Tom Fullarton was wasteful in front of goal, finishing with 1.4 from his 13 possessions.

Dumped small forward Nakia Cockatoo was relatively quiet with 10 touches.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Carlton at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday April 23, 2.05pm AEST

First year midfielder Jack Carroll has put in yet another impressive showing with a best afield showing in Carlton's 19-point win over Werribee on Saturday.

The Blues kicked the last five goals of the match to come away with the win, with the untried youngster standing out with 26 disposals, six marks and two goals - including a crucial one in the final term.

Liam Stocker also stood out as he looks to work his way back into the team, accumulating 26 disposals and seven marks while midfielder Lochie O'Brien collected 24 touches.

Tom Williamson was also among the best with 17 disposals and a goal, while Lachie Fogarty had 19 touches and six tackles.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Collingwood at Windy Hill, Monday April 25, 1.05pm AEST

Trent Bianco put his hand up for a senior recall with a dominant performance in the Pies' 58-point win over Essendon.

Bianco, who has featured twice in the AFL this year, booted five goals and had 17 touches in a superb showing.

Tyler Brown was also prominent with a game-high 28 possessions, 10 clearances and one goal, while Finlay Macrae (22 and one goal) and Oliver Henry (two goals) were also key contributors.

Dumped big man Mason Cox kicked a goal and had 18 possessions and 15 hitouts in an encouraging performance.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Collingwood at Windy Hill, Monday April 25, 1.05pm AEST

Category B rookie Tom Hird produced an eye-catching performance in the Bombers' 58-point loss to Collingwood.

Hird, the son of club legend James, racked up 26 touches, eight marks and kicked 2.3 to be one of the Bombers' best.

Dumped veteran Devon Smith picked up 28 touches, while Brayden Ham ran hard to finish with 27 and eight tackles and Zach Reid was solid with 17 touches and eight marks.

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti kicked two goals from 15 touches as he continues to work his way back to full fitness, while Nick Bryan dominated the ruck with 32 hitouts.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v West Perth at Lane Group Stadium, Sunday April 24, 2.10pm AWST

First-year forward Jye Amiss shone with five goals in Peel's 11-point loss to West Perth on Sunday. The youngster's haul was almost matched by teammate Josh Treacy, who added four majors of his own.

Midfielder Neil Erasmus was outstanding with 34 disposals and seven tackles before he left the field following a head knock, while Karl Worner added support with 27 disposals.

Jye Amiss poses after being drafted by Fremantle on November 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Sandringham at Blacktown International Sportspark, Saturday April 23, 12.05pm AEST

Cooper Hamilton did his chances of an early-season debut no harm, with an eye-catching display in Greater Western Sydney's draw with Sandringham on Saturday afternoon.

The rookie-listed midfielder continued his impressive run of form, sending another message to the Giants' selection committee by collecting 20 disposals, along with eight marks and five tackles.

Fellow untried youngster Jacob Fahey also had 23 disposals and eight marks, while tall forward Jake Riccardi responded to his axing as last week's medical sub by booting two goals and taking 10 marks.

Ruckman Kieren Briggs was a colossus in the middle with 36 hitouts and eight clearances, while axed midfielder Xavier O'Halloran had 18 disposals.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Box Hill at Piranha Park, Sunday April 24, 1.05pm AEST

Daniel Howe showed his class in the Hawks' 24-point come-from-behind, away win against Coburg, tallying 21 touches and seven tackles.

Seamus Mitchell won 17 disposals, while four of Hawthorn's rookies were all busy: Jackson Callow (12 possessions, 11 hitouts and a goal), Jack Saunders (19 and a goal), Lachlan Bramble (15) and Ned Long (14 and 10 tackles).

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Casey Demons at Swinburne Centre, Sunday April 24, 2.10pm AEST

Melbourne veteran Tom McDonald responded to his axing with three goals, as the Dees defeated the Tigers by 23 points at the Swinburne Centre. McDonald tallied 13 touches, three marks and six hitouts.

Oskar Baker was busy with 24 disposals and four tackles, while Jake Melksham had 19 touches and kicked a goal.

Adam Tomlinson amassed 17 possessions and took six marks, while rookie Kade Chandler also collected 17 disposals and kicked a goal.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v North Melbourne at Skybus Stadium, Sunday April 24, 7.05pm AEST

North Melbourne will have some midfield options to look at after Callum Coleman-Jones and Tom Powell both impressed on a tough day for the Kangaroos.

Coleman-Jones had 23 disposals, 37 hitouts and eight clearances in the 44-point loss to Frankston at Skybus Stadium, while Powell amassed 28 disposals, nine clearances and eight tackles.

Former No.3 draft pick Will Phillips continues to build his form and fitness after an injury-interrupted start to the season, and he finished with 17 touches and six tackles.

Big forward Charlie Comben found it tougher, though, with 1.2 from eight disposals and three marks on a day when Frankston burst out to an early lead and the Roos were always playing catch-up.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Sturt at Alberton Oval, Sunday April 24, 2.05pm ACST

Xavier Duursma has pushed his case for a return to Port Adelaide's AFL side after a dominant performance in the Magpies' 13-point loss to Sturt on Sunday.

Duursma finished with 27 disposals, six tackles, five clearances and a goal, while Sam Mayes (23 touches, 11 tackles) and Jackson Mead (22 touches, seven tackles) were industrious.

In a low-scoring affair, Trent Burgoyne (two goals from nine disposals) was one of just two players to kick multiple majors.

Xavier Duursma in action during Port Adelaide's loss to Hawthorn in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Casey Demons at Swinburne Centre, Sunday April 24, 2.10pm AEST

Tyler Sonsie keeps banging on the door, with the first-year player amassing 23 possessions in the Tigers' loss to the Demons.

Jake Aarts (18 touches and a goal) was among his side's best, as was big man Samson Ryan (15 disposals, one goal and 44 hitouts).

Sydney Stack finished with 15 touches and one goal, while Will Martyn, who has played three AFL games, led the Tigers with nine tackles to go alongside 11 possessions.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Sandringham at Blacktown International Sportspark, Saturday April 23, 12.05pm AEST

Ryan Byrnes responded to his omission in the best way possible, putting in a best on ground performance in Sandringham's draw with Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

After spending the last two weeks as the medical sub, the midfielder was everywhere against the Giants, leading the possession count with 32 along with six tackles and a whopping 11 clearances as Sandringham came from 20 points down at three-quarter time to ensure the spoils were shared.

Tall forward Cooper Sharman put his hand up to fill the Jack Hayes-sized gap in attack, kicking three for the afternoon, while Dean Kent was prolific up forward and in the middle, collecting 25 disposals and booting two goals.

Tom Highmore stood out in defence racking up 29 disposals and seven marks, along with Leo Connolly who had 24 disposals and six marks, while midfielder Jack Bytel impressed with 21 disposals.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: South Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, Sunday April 24, 1.10pm AWST

Mature-aged midfielder Greg Clark is banging on the door of senior selection, after a standout performance in a tough afternoon for West Coast who went down by 76 points against South Fremantle.

The 24-year-old was a lone-hand in the midfield collecting 25 disposals, along with seven tackles as he pressed his claim for an early-season debut among only eight senior listed players who featured on Saturday.

Former Blue Sam Petrevski-Seton had 18 touches and a goal, while defender Josh Rotham responded to his axing with 20 disposals and nine marks while Jamaine Jones also had 16 disposals in his first game back in the WAFL.

Small forward Jack Petruccelle was quiet, kicking one of the Eagles' six goals for the day.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Southport at VU Whitten Oval, Saturday April 23, 7.35pm AEST

Buku Khamis continues to impress up forward with another solid performance in Footscray's heartbreaking five-point loss to Southport.

Khamis booted two goals from 12 disposals as the Dogs coughed up a 20-point lead in the last quarter to lose at the death.

Big man Jordon Sweet had 37 hitouts and 12 disposals, while Louis Butler (23 possessions) and Luke Cleary (17) were also strong contributors.

Charlie Parker was lively with 12 kicks, but wasted a few chances to finish with 1.3.