The AFL advises the Match Review of the Saturday games of Round Six has been completed. Two charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Jordan Clark, Fremantle, has been charged with Tripping Zac Fisher, Carlton, during the second quarter of the Round Six match between Fremantle and Carlton played at Optus Stadium on Saturday April 23, 2022.

In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Nic Newman, Carlton, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Rory Lobb, Fremantle, during the third quarter of the Round Six match between Fremantle and Carlton played at Optus Stadium on Saturday April 23, 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.