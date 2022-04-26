THE ROUND was all but over with two games remaining when a young Swan realised he was playing at Pig Park (AKA UTas Stadium) and behaved accordingly, feasting unashamedly while sending the Fantasy round into disarray. His phenomenal score had a huge impact on both head-to-head match ups and overall rankings… a very nice impact for his owners.

This week we are looking to offload some of these fattened cash cows and upgrade them to a fallen premium like Touk Miller with a traditional downgrade/upgrade trade. If cash generation is an issue… dare I say it… could we look at Connor Rozee who is finally being given a run in the middle?

Fantasy Pig of the week

Following back-to-back scores of 106, a match-up with the Hawks was looking right in the hitting zone for Swan workhorse Callum Mills. The popular trade target didn’t disappoint, putting on an absolute show before finishing the game on the pine once the job was done. He had a whopping 162 from 37 possessions, 11 marks, five tackles and a goal to remain a high priority trade target. Piggery at its finest.

Callum Mills in action during Sydney's win over Hawthorn in round six, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Honourable mentions

Josh Dunkley has been taken for granted this year but he is finally being recognised following yet another dominant performance. He is one of only a few players to reach triple figures in every game and the popular Dog did it on the weekend yet again with a season-high 138. As usual he stuffed the stat sheet in a well-balanced performance which consisted of 28 possessions, seven marks and ten tackles.

Dan Houston is getting it done! After opening the season with a huge 150, he backed it up with two disappointing outings. He pumped out his second triple-figure score in a row on the weekend with 134 making him one of the top-scoring defenders in the competition.

Demons ball-magnet Clayton Oliver put another masterpiece together against the Tigers to record his fifth hundred for the year with 129 from 41 possessions.

Jarryd Lyons has been a little up and down compared to last season, but we got a reminder of his best against the Suns with 30 touches and a season-high 128.

Josh Dunkley kicks the ball during round six, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

TOP ROUND SCORERS

1. Josh Dunkley MID/FWD 138

2. Todd Marshall FWD 137

3. Dan Houston DEF 134

4. Nick Vlastuin DEF 131

5. Clayton Oliver MID 129

6. Jarryd Lyons MID 128

7. Tom Liberatore MID 127

8. Zach Tuohy DEF/MID 125

9. Jayden Short DEF 124

10. Patrick Cripps MID 123

Cash cows of the round

The best player with a starting price under $300k will be awarded the Michael Barlow Medal as the best cash cow of the year.

The votes for round six:

5 – Josh Gibcus Richmond, DEF - 89

The young Tiger found himself offloaded by many coaches after his cash generation was considered too slow. He had a breakout performance against the Demons following a week on the sideline, taking an impressive 12 marks and scoring a career high.

4 – Nick Martin Essendon, FWD - 86

The Bomber youngster didn’t shy away from the big stage in an impressive performance at the MCG. He had 22 disposals and an impressive seven marks.

3 – Tyson Stengle Geelong, FWD - 79

The rookie-priced Cat recruit has put together back-to-back impressive scores, notching up 79 to complement last week's 80.

2 – Sam Hayes Port Adelaide, RUC - 77

The big Power ruckman made the most of his opportunity to hold down the fort in the big-man department, recording an impressive 47 hitouts on his way to a season high.

2 – Nick Daicos Collingwood, MID/DEF - 77

A week couldn’t pass without the Pie star getting among the votes. He overcame a slow start by his standards to finish the game with 23 touches and six marks.

LEADERBOARD: Nick Daicos 20, Tristan Xerri 14, Nic Martin 12, Jason Horne-Francis 5, Tyson Stengle 5, Josh Gibcus 5.

Rage trades

Zak Butters MID/FWD – The Power up and comer has had a solid start to the season many predicted would be a break-out. Unfortunately, that prediction took a huge hit this week following an indescribable game in which he scored 34. That wasn’t a typo, it was 34. In his defence, he was ill earlier in the week and on the end of a big collision early in the game, but 34 is a tradable offence.

Elliot Yeo MID – A few cash-starved coaches out there took a punt on the star Eagle who made his return a fortnight ago. Unfortunately, the rage and consequent trade is real after he managed just 18 before leaving the game after playing just 29 per cent.

Jye Caldwell MID - After an impressive round one 100, the 21-year-old has failed to fire. It was expected that he would benefit in the absence of Zach Merrett but it hasn’t been the case with scores of just 69 and 67 in his last two outings. He is at a nice price to upgrade to an uber-premium on the flipside of a fattened rookie downgrade trade.

Paddy McCartin DEF – No rage here, just sadness. Unfortunately the good news story in our Fantasy teams received a worrying head knock and was subbed out of the game. It has been great seeing the luckless Swan return to the top level and have a real impact at the opposite end of the ground that we had become accustomed to all those years ago.

Patrick Lipinski FWD/MID – My advice was to throw Lipinski forward with his new-found DPP, but it will certainly test his owners who already had an itchy trade finger after the prized recruit managed just 59 against the Bombers from his 18 possessions. The positive was he did attend eight centre bounces, so he isn’t completely out of the rotation.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.