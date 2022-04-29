Brodie Grundy and Rohan Marshall in action during the Saints-Pies clash in round one on March 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARNAGE! Carnage! Carnage! Our Fantasy ruckmen are dropping like flies with a stack of big men ruled out this week.

Jack Hayes (RUC/FWD, $408,000), Marc Pittonet (RUC, $500,000) and Brodie Grundy (RUC, $802,000) started the movement earlier in the week with long-term injuries and then we lost Tristian Xerri (RUC/FWD, $523,000). Xerri has been a popular selection sitting in 25 per cent of teams and needs to be traded with news he is set to miss at least a month.

Then we have more … West Coast’s Bailey Williams (RUC/FWD, $368,000) and Melbourne’s Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $603,000) are also out and then you can add the big names of Sean Darcy (RUC, $669,000), Rowan Marshall (RUC, $684,000) and Tim English (RUC/FWD, $837,000) who missed last week and the 'Carnage List' is finally complete.

Whether you have them in your Classic side or Draft, it’s now time to make the necessary adjustments to set your side up for a successful weekend.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' Fantasy preview: round seven The Brodie Grundy trade is the centre of discussion for Roy, Calvin and Warnie as the rucks have been decimated this week

Roy’s best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy’s best buys for round seven.

Patrick Cripps (MID, $811,000) – If you traded out Cripps, it’s time to correct your mistake. If you exclude his injury score of 36, he would be averaging 124.

Connor Rozee (FWD, $553,000) – Coming off scores of 119 and 113, Rozee is enjoying more midfield minutes. If you believe this can keep happening, then at his price the risk is minimal.

Keidean Coleman (DEF/FWD, $370,000) – Played his first game for the year and was impressive with eight marks and 83 points. Coleman has the handy DEF/FWD status as well.

Robbie McComb (MID, $210,000) – Scored 53 on debut and will only be better for the run. With massive numbers in the VFL this year, McComb is still a cheap rookie to target.

Greg Clark (MID, $190,000) – His WAFL numbers are elite and finally we’ll get to see Clark in full flight. At 24 years of age, Clark could even start on your ground.

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all about the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via the Facebook page from 6:15pm AEST and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Most traded in

Braydon Preuss (RUC, $536,000) – 11.5k

– 11.5k Greg Clark (MID, $190,000) – 11.3k

– 11.3k Max Gawn (RUC, $905,000) – 11.3k

– 11.3k Sam Hayes (RUC, $258,000) – 9.7k

– 9.7k Patrick Cripps (MID, $811,000) – 5.7k

What do you do with Brodie Grundy? Basically, you have these options.

Find the $103k and move Grundy up to Max Gawn (RUC, $905,000) .

. Trade down to Braydon Preuss (RUC, $536,000) and make $266k and then do an upgrade in another position.

and make $266k and then do an upgrade in another position. If you have already have Braydon Preuss (RUC, $536,000) on the bench, place him on your field and trade down to Sam Hayes (RUC, $258,000) and use the $544k to bring in a premium in another position.

Most traded out

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $802,000) – 26.9 k

– 26.9 k Jack Hayes (RUC/FWD, $408,000) – 19.7k

– 19.7k Tristian Xerri (RUC/FWD, $523,000) – 11.7k

– 11.7k Paddy McCartin (DEF/FWD, $349,000) – 5.1k

– 5.1k Josh Ward (MID, $406,000) – 5k

Dump those rucks! It’s no surprise to see three rucks at the top of the most traded out players. Coaches are also showing Josh Ward (MID, $406,000) the door after he was left out of Hawthorn’s side in their clash against the Demons. Ward has averaged 47 in his last three games and with a breakeven of 48, it’s time to move on him anyway.

Josh Ward celebrates a Hawthorn goal against Geelong in R5, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks for you to consider.

No. 1 – Max Gawn v Hawthorn

Gawn is the No. 1 player in the game at the moment averaging 130 in his last three games. He meets a team who are ‘short’ in the tall department. Max Lynch is their main man, but Sydney’s Ladhams had 107 against him last week. This could be nasty as the Hawks are one of Gawn’s favourite teams to play and has averaged 115 against them across his career.

No. 2 – Clayton Oliver v Hawthorn

Hawthorn gives up the most points to their opposition midfielders by a mile. Mills scored 162 against them last week and Oliver loves playing them with previous scores of 126, 121 and 145.

No. 3 – Jack Steele v Port Adelaide

Steele has quietly been getting it done with recent scores of 110, 112 and 130. He scored 149 and 106 against the Power last year and heads to Cazalys Stadium where he scored 133 last year.

No. 4 – Josh Dunkley v Essendon

Even though Dunkley only scored 53 and 58 against the Bombers in his most recent games, his form is too good to ignore and is now averaging 124 in his last three games.

No. 5 – Callum Mills v Brisbane

Coming off the second highest score of the year of 162, Callum Mills is beast mode. He scored 121 against Brisbane last year and returns home for the final game of the round.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and like the Facebook page to join in the conversation.