BOTH Carlton and North Melbourne have lost defenders ahead of their clash at Marvel Stadium.
The Blues will be without Zac Williams – who has an Achilles injury – and have brought in fellow defender Lachie Plowman.
The Kangaroos have also lost a backman in Aiden Corr (health and safety protocols), who has been replaced by debutant Miller Bergman.
Bergman, the brother of Port Adelaide's Miles, was selected with pick No.38 in last year's NAB AFL Draft.
Matt Cottrell (Carlton) and Atu Bosenavulagi (North) are the medical substitutes.
Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Carlton: Zac Williams (Achilles) replaced in selected side by Lachie Plowman
North Melbourne: Aidan Corr (health and safety protocols) replaced in selected side by Miller Bergman
Medical subs
Carlton: Matt Cottrell
North Melbourne: Atu Bosenavulagi
St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Cazalys Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
Medical subs
St Kilda: Jarrod Lienert
Port Adelaide: Xavier Duursma
Melbourne v Hawthorn at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Melbourne: Kade Chandler
Hawthorn: Daniel Howe
Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Geelong: Luke Dahlhaus
Fremantle: Bailey Banfield
Adelaide v GWS Giants at Adelaide Oval, 1.40pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Adelaide: Harry Schoenberg
Greater Western Sydney: Matt de Boer
