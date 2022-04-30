Zac Williams marks in round four, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BOTH Carlton and North Melbourne have lost defenders ahead of their clash at Marvel Stadium.

The Blues will be without Zac Williams – who has an Achilles injury – and have brought in fellow defender Lachie Plowman.

The Kangaroos have also lost a backman in Aiden Corr (health and safety protocols), who has been replaced by debutant Miller Bergman.

Former "skinny young fella" (and fellow #27) Darren Crocker presents Miller with his first guernsey!



What a moment!

Bergman, the brother of Port Adelaide's Miles, was selected with pick No.38 in last year's NAB AFL Draft.

Matt Cottrell (Carlton) and Atu Bosenavulagi (North) are the medical substitutes.

Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Carlton: Zac Williams (Achilles) replaced in selected side by Lachie Plowman

North Melbourne: Aidan Corr (health and safety protocols) replaced in selected side by Miller Bergman

Medical subs

Carlton: Matt Cottrell

North Melbourne: Atu Bosenavulagi

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Cazalys Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

Medical subs

St Kilda: Jarrod Lienert

Port Adelaide: Xavier Duursma

Melbourne v Hawthorn at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Melbourne: Kade Chandler

Hawthorn: Daniel Howe

Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Geelong: Luke Dahlhaus

Fremantle: Bailey Banfield

Adelaide v GWS Giants at Adelaide Oval, 1.40pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Adelaide: Harry Schoenberg

Greater Western Sydney: Matt de Boer

