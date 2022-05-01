IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- The standout challenger to the Dees emerges
- The unheralded Dockers in career-best form
- The Bombers' season is on life support
- The star who knows how to win games off his own boot
In today's episode
0:00 – Brisbane defeat a contender “in a canter”
2:24 – Lachie Neale is better than ever
4:11 – The forward line is firing on all cylinders
6:55 – Freo’s ultra-impressive victory in Geelong
9:22 – The recycled Dockers making the most of their second chances
11:35 – The “frustrated” Bombers’ slump continues
14:14 – The Bombers' use of Dylan Shiel didn’t make sense
16:37 – Is Robbie Gray the most clutch player of a generation?
18:34 – The issue the Saints must address