Lewis Young and Hugh Greenwood after Young's collision with Cam Zurhaar during Carlton's win over North Melbourne in round seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON will appeal the one-game suspension handed to Lewis Young for his bump on North Melbourne's Cam Zurhaar in Saturday night's big win.

Young's bump on Zurhaar early in the fourth quarter was assessed as careless conduct, high impact and body contact after he collected the Kangaroos forward who was chasing loose ball on the wing.

Zurhaar left the field for treatment but soon returned and played out the game.

Zurhaar felled by Blue's front-on bump Lewis Young collects Cam Zurhaar with a crunching front-on bump

Young was involved in another controversial incident earlier on Saturday night when North Melbourne forward Nick Larkey tunnelled him after the umpire had blown for a free kick.

Young was uninjured but Larkey was given a one-game ban for intentional contact to the body with medium impact.

Is Larkey in trouble for this late action on Blue? Nick Larkey is met with a fiery reaction after appearing to tunnel Lewis Young

Carlton's Liam Stocker was also suspended for a game for his bump on North's Tarryn Thomas.

The Blues face Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in the Sunday twilight timeslot in round eight.