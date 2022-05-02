CARLTON will appeal the one-game suspension handed to Lewis Young for his bump on North Melbourne's Cam Zurhaar in Saturday night's big win.
Young's bump on Zurhaar early in the fourth quarter was assessed as careless conduct, high impact and body contact after he collected the Kangaroos forward who was chasing loose ball on the wing.
Zurhaar left the field for treatment but soon returned and played out the game.
Young was involved in another controversial incident earlier on Saturday night when North Melbourne forward Nick Larkey tunnelled him after the umpire had blown for a free kick.
Young was uninjured but Larkey was given a one-game ban for intentional contact to the body with medium impact.
Carlton's Liam Stocker was also suspended for a game for his bump on North's Tarryn Thomas.
The Blues face Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in the Sunday twilight timeslot in round eight.