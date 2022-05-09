The proposed view of the entry to Brisbane's new Brighton Homes Arena training base. Picture: Supplied

BRISBANE expects to be in its new $80 million home base in Springfield by October.

Construction of Brighton Homes Arena, which includes the 10,000-seat capacity Michael Voss Oval, is roaring along and should be completed by the end of the men's season.

The entire Lions staff, including both their men's and women's teams, will move to the new home 30 minutes west of the Gabba.

It will host AFLW matches, men's pre-season and Academy matches as well as being a community hub.

The men will still play at the Gabba.

An aerial view of Brisbane's new training and admin base at Brighton Homes Arena in Springfield. Picture: Supplied

The facility is a perfect union for both teams, Lions' chair Andrew Wellington said, with equal-sized changerooms, equal number of lockers and equal access to all amenities one of its huge selling points.

"We think this will be a benchmark not just in Australian rules football, but across female professional sport, full-stop," Wellington said.

"For those that have been involved in AFLW since it started, there's a real mix of facilities for women as they travel around the country, and they are elite athletes.

"This is going to be the first purpose-built stadium, and the changerooms and facilities for them are first class.

"Athletes want to be in an environment where you're giving them the best chance to be successful, so when we can create this environment out here, it's a great attribute to retain players and attract new players hopefully."

A proposed view of the AFLW team's locker room at Brisbane's Brighton Homes Arena training base. Picture: Supplied

Currently the Lions are spread all around Brisbane.

Both the men's and women's teams will often train at either Yeronga or Hickey Park, lift weights at the Gabba and do water recovery sessions elsewhere.

Now it will be all under one roof.

Brisbane has received funding from all three levels of government, as well as the AFL, to create the most expensive club facility in the competition once completed.

They have just launched a 'Lions Legacy Project' to allow members and supporters to donate money in exchange for having their name on the fence, a seat or locker in the changeroom.

Although the upcoming AFLW season is yet to be finalised, Brisbane says it would hope to host home games in the second half of the campaign if it were to start in late August, as has been mooted.