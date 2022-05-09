Mitch Lewis celebrates a goal during the R5 clash between Hawthorn and Geelong at the MCG on April 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN is set to regain Chad Wingard and Mitch Lewis for Saturday's clash against Richmond at the MCG, but young gun Changkuoth Jiath is expected to miss another week.

Wingard was a late withdrawal against Essendon on Saturday night due to illness and is now on track to play his 200th game this weekend.

The dual All-Australian was back at Waverley Park on Monday after missing the disappointing 27-point loss to the Bombers at Marvel Stadium.

Chad Wingard dishes off a handball against Melbourne in round seven on April 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Lewis has missed the past three games after injuring his hamstring in the Hawks' upset win over Geelong on Easter Monday.

The 23-year-old had moved to second in the Coleman Medal on 15 goals after round five, but hasn’t been sighted since.

Lewis was initially expected to return last weekend but was ruled out early in the week due to illness – non-COVID related – which prevented him from completing his recovery from hamstring tightness.

Hawthorn needs the key forward to complete Wednesday's main training session before clearing him to resume his season on Saturday.

Jiath has also missed the past three games due a hamstring strain, but it is understood the Hawks are going to continue to err on the side of caution with the dashing defender.

Changkuoth Jiath at Hawthorn training on April 27, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The 22-year-old has experienced an interrupted 10 months since a posterior cruciate ligament injury ended a breakout campaign in 2021, overcoming a delayed pre-season before suffering his latest injury setback.

Irishman Conor Nash is a chance to face the Tigers after missing the game against Essendon due to a quad injury.

Scans cleared Nash of a tear last week with Hawthorn opting to manage the 23-year-old's workload.

Draftee Connor MacDonald could be set for a rest after being scheduled for a week off last weekend, before replacing Wingard last minute to play his eighth straight game after debuting in round one.

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell has been mindful of managing the workloads of young players with top-10 picks Josh Ward and Denver Grainger-Barras both managed in round seven.