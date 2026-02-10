Caleb Serong is on the verge of re-signing with Fremantle on a monster, multi-million dollar deal

Caleb Serong celebrates a goal during Fremantle's win over Port Adelaide in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE is poised to sign gun midfielder Caleb Serong to a monster contract extension.

Serong is not out of contract until the end of 2027, but the Dockers have moved quickly to lock him in for the long term with talks advanced on a new mega deal.

AFL.com.au understands the Dockers midfield jet's new deal is imminent and will go through until the end of 2034, which will have him tie Melbourne's Kysaiah Pickett as the longest-signed players in the AFL.

Serong would have become a free agent at the end of 2027, when he would have been a key target for Tasmania as it entered the competition, but an extension of seven more years is expected to be inked soon with the Dockers, which is set to be the club's biggest-ever deal.

The 24-year-old has been a top performer for the Dockers since arriving as the No.8 pick in the 2019 draft via the Gippsland Power, with the hard-nut midfielder winning the club's past three best and fairests and winning All-Australian selection in those years as well.

He is one of only three players to be on a run of three consecutive All-Australian blazers – alongside Marcus Bontempelli and Nick Daicos.

Caleb Serong and Jordan Clark after being named in the AFL All-Australian team at the 2025 AFL Awards. Picture: AFL Photos

Serong's ascension to the game's elite followed a breakout debut season where he was the AFL's Rising Star winner in 2020.

The Dockers' co vice-captain has played 127 out of a possible 133 games since joining the club and is one of the game's most consistent midfielders and will feature for Victoria in Saturday's AFL Origin game.

Serong would have been able to command offers close to $2 million a season if he tested the market in 2027, particularly with the Devils' $5 million sign-on bonus that can be spread over two years.