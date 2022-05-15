Zac Williams is helped by a trainer after suffering a leg injury in Carlton's clash with GWS in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON is desperately "hoping for a bit of luck" after Zac Williams suffered a suspected serious lower leg injury against Greater Western Sydney.

The dashing defender crumpled to the ground while running towards a marking contest during the latter stages of the first quarter in Carlton's 30-point win against GWS on Sunday.

Williams had to be helped off the ground by trainers and was in severe discomfort.

He was later seen on the bench fighting back tears as his leg was assessed.

Initial fears were that Williams had ruptured his Achilles, just as he did in 2018 when playing for the Giants. Williams failed to play a home and away game that year, but returned to play two finals.

And he missed the Blues' round seven win against North Melbourne with Achilles soreness, but returned against Adelaide last week, where he tallied 16 disposals.

Voss said the club was uncertain regarding the significance of the injury at this stage.

"The initial progress is we don't know. We'll get that assessment tomorrow and see what the damage is from there. It's a little bit too early to call exactly what it is," Voss said.

"Like always, we'll take the 24 hours and get the assessment done and the required scans and then make a call from there."

Asked if Williams had been cleared of a torn Achilles, Voss said: "It's tentative, we're hoping for a bit of luck, we're hoping for a bit of luck."

An emotional Zac Williams leaves Giants Stadium after suffering a leg injury against Greater Western Sydney in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's just really disappointed. He's had a really great pre-season and he's started the season really well for us, and he had a really important role for us, that he invested considerably in, taking (Toby) Greene, he's a very important player to them.

"He's obviously upset.

"We're hoping the news isn't all too bad, but things haven't all gone in our favour in the last little while so we'll just wait and see."