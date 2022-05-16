The Traders are back with another Fantasy podcast!

UNFORTUNATELY for Saints fans, Toyota AFL Fantasy Classic coaches and those who picked him with their first selection in Fantasy Draft, Jack Steele’s shoulder injury requires surgery.

Steele was hurt in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against the Cats but battled on to score 40 points in the second half.

Not only did this help him post a respectable score of 77 considering the extent of the injury, he saved himself an even bigger price drop. As Steele is likely to miss eight weeks, he’s a must trade and coaches will have $892,000 to go shopping with.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie chat through trade options for St Kilda’s skipper as we’re now only a couple of weeks away from the bye rounds.

In this week’s episode …

4:00 - Calvin is grilled over his Callum Mills stats at the SCG.

8:10 - The boys take a hit with their rankings this week.

10:25 - Jake Bowey gets Warnie's -3.

14:00 - Fantasy coaches are enjoying the 'sauces' they're getting from journos during the week.

17:15 - Which Trader has the highest team value?

19:30 - Tim English is likely to miss this week with the flu.

21:30 - Which ruck had 16 hitouts and scored 17 points?

25:00 - What options are there for the injured Jack Steele?

29:30 - Crisis creates opportunity. Roy suggests some value options, including Caleb Serong, for the Steele trade.

34:00 - The Traders' early trade thoughts.

39:10 - Could you ride a player from now until their bye and trade them then?

43:20 - Darcy Cameron is still a value option as is Sam Berry.

47:30 - Have we seen enough from Dustin Martin to pick him?

50:00 - The Traders' thoughts on Mitch Duncan as a FWD.

54:00 - Who goes first out of Nick Daicos, Daniel Rioli and Zak Butters.

