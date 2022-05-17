Jack Gunston in the hands of trainers during the Hawks-Tigers clash in round nine on May 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN star Jack Gunston is set for a period on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury in Saturday's loss to Richmond at the MCG.

The three-time premiership forward was substituted out of the game early in the second quarter after landing awkwardly on the quarter-time siren.

Gunston returned to action for the first few minutes of the second quarter but was clearly hampered, before he was replaced by Connor MacDonald.

AFL.com.au understands the All-Australian is expected to miss the next fortnight at a minimum, but could be sidelined for up to six weeks.

Scans on Monday confirmed a medial sprain of Gunston's right ankle, with the club now waiting to see the severity of the injury once the swelling subsides this week.

After managing only one game in 2021 due to a debilitating back injury, Gunston had returned to full fitness in the early stages of the season, kicking 15 goals across the first nine rounds.

Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell is expected to return against Brisbane in Launceston on Sunday after being managed on the weekend.

It is understood the midfielder struggled with illness before, during and after the loss to Essendon in round eight.

Defender Jack Scrimshaw has been cleared of a shoulder issue after an incident against the Tigers forced him from the ground.

The Hawks are hoping to regain rebounding half-back Changkuoth Jiath for the trip to Tasmania, but won't know he availability until later in the week.

Changkuoth Jiath at Hawthorn training on April 27, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Jiath burst out of the blocks across the first five rounds before missing the past month due to a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old will need to prove his fitness at Thursday's main training session.

Hawthorn is still assessing Ned Reeves' shoulder and waiting to determine whether he can return to full contact training and games, rather than going under the knife.

Reeves has now missed the past four games after dislocating his shoulder against Geelong on Easter Monday, compounding Hawthorn's issues in the ruck department with Ben McEvoy on the sidelines for an extended period with a neck injury.