THE LATEST on Nat Fyfe, Noah Balta, Jack Steele, Aaron Naughton and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round nine.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lachlan Murphy  Neck  Test
 Paul Seedsman  Concussion  Ongoing
 Rory Sloane  Knee  Season
Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Murphy is expected to return after the Crows took a cautious approach with his neck soreness last week, having trained last Friday ahead of the clash against Brisbane. Riley Thilthorpe is also ready to resume after a knee complaint, while first-year midfielder Zac Taylor will return from a broken thumb this week. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joe Daniher  Shoulder  2-4 weeks
 Kai Lohmann  Ankle  3 weeks
 Dan McStay  Ankle  2-3 weeks
Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Daniher and McStay are both back running and closing in on being available. Daniher ran strongly at a light session on Tuesday and is in the gym strengthening his shoulder, while McStay moved more gingerly and at a slower pace. Neither took part in team drills. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Cuningham  Knee  TBC
 Ed Curnow  Calf  2-4 weeks
 Josh Honey  Knee  1 week
 Jack Martin  Calf  1 week
 Oscar McDonald  Back  Indefinite
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  8-10 weeks
 Harry McKay  Knee  5 weeks
 Luke Parks  Foot  11 weeks
 Marc Pittonet  Knee  5-9 weeks
 Liam Stocker  Shoulder  Test
 Zac Williams  Calf  10-12 weeks
Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose Williams for the next three months, but Young should return from the League’s health and safety protocols. Martin and Stocker are outside chances to return this weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dean  Foot  5-6 weeks
 Jamie Elliott  Shoulder  Test
 Jack Ginnivan  Illness  Available
 Brodie Grundy  Knee  8 weeks
 Ash Johnson  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Will Kelly  Hip  2 weeks
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  12-13 weeks
 Jack Magden  Shoulder  6 weeks
 Jordan Roughead  Finger  1-2 weeks
 Tom Wilson  Back  3-4 months
 Scott Pendlebury  Illness  Available
Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Collingwood's depleted defence has been hit again with Madgen set to miss six weeks after dislocating his shoulder against the Western Bulldogs last Friday night. No surgery at this stage, the club will take a conservative approach. The Pies could welcome back Elliott from shoulder surgery in the west on Sunday night. He needs to train fully on Wednesday and Friday. Roughead is still missing after undergoing finger surgery and set to meet with the surgeon again this week. Pendlebury and Ginnivan missed the loss at Marvel Stadium due to illness, but both have trained this week and are expected to return against Fremantle. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jye Caldwell  Shoulder  Test
 Nik Cox  Foot  TBC
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Harrison Jones  Ankle  Test
 Kyle Langford  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Andrew Phillips  Hamstring  Test
 Will Snelling  Calf  1-2 weeks
 James Stewart  Calf  Test
 Jake Stringer  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Patrick Voss  Foot  2-4 weeks
Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Cox sustained a Lisfranc injury to his right foot in a VFL practice match over the weekend and is set for surgery, which will sideline him for a significant chunk of games. Caldwell hurt his AC joint after a big collision with Tom McCartin against the Swans but hasn’t yet been ruled out by the Bombers for this week. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nat Fyfe  Back  TBA
 Joel Hamling  Knee  Test
 Nathan O'Driscoll  Foot  TBA
 Alex Pearce  Ankle  Test
 Sam Switkowski  Concussion  Test
 Matt Taberner  Hamstring  Test
 Joel Western  Hamstring  TBA
Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

O'Driscoll is in a moonboot and the Dockers are hopeful he will feature later this year. Pearce has "jagged" an ankle and will test it after a light start to the week. Switkowski is out of concussion protocols and Michael Walters is coming out of health and safety protocols late in the week. Matthew Johnson has been cleared to play and will likely resume in the WAFL before pushing to make his debut.  – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jon Ceglar  Foot  4 weeks
 Jack Henry  Foot  TBC
 Shaun Higgins  General soreness  Test
 Max Holmes  Ankle  TBC
 Sam Menegola  Knee  Test
 Esava Ratugolea  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Sam Simpson  Concussion  TBC
 Rhys Stanley  Ankle  Test
Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Stanley is in doubt for Saturday's clash against Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium after hurting his ankle against St Kilda. Higgins will also be monitored after missing last weekend with general soreness. Jed Bews has cleared concussion protocols and will be available for selection. Henry and Menegola are still missing due to foot and knee issues respectively. Ratugolea underwent ankle surgery last week and is still at least a month away from returning. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Corbett  Hip  1 week
 Ben King  Knee  Season
 Jack Lukosius  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Jeremy Sharp  Hip  Test
 Bodhi Uwland  Back  Indefinite
Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Lukosius still hasn't trained with the main group since re-aggravating a knee injury against Sydney in round eight. The club says he'll be back sometime after the mid-season bye. Sharp will undergo a test this week to assess his availability for selection. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Buckley  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Brent Daniels  Foot  Test
 Phil Davis  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Jacob Hopper  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Daniel Lloyd  Shoulder  Test
Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Quiet on the injury front for the Giants, but small forwards Daniels and Lloyd are expected to be closing in on a return to play after long layoffs. Daniels fractured the Lisfranc joint in his foot at pre-season training in February and has not played since. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tyler Brockman  Shoulder  TBC
 Jack Gunston  Ankle  TBC
 Emerson Jeka  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Changkuoth Jiath   Hamstring  Test
 Ben McEvoy  Neck  8 weeks
 Tom Phillips  Ankle  6 weeks
 Ned Reeves  Shoulder  TBC
 Josh Ward  Concussion  1-2 weeks
Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Triple premiership forward Gunston is set to miss a period on the sidelines after suffering a medial ligament strain of his right ankle. The Hawks expect to regain Tom Mitchell after he was managed for the clash against the Tigers. Jiath is a chance to return for the trip to Launceston after missing the past month with a hamstring strain. Young gun Ward suffered a concussion in the VFL on Sunday in a marking contest with Sydney Stack. He won't be available at any level this weekend. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kade Chandler  Suspended  Round 12
 James Harmes  Hamstriing  TBC
 Michael Hibberd  Calf  TBC
 Blake Howes  Foot  8-10 weeks
 Andy Moniz-Wakefield  Concussion  Test
 Christian Salem  Knee  1 week
 Joel Smith  Ankle  7-8 weeks
Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons are likely to lose Harmes, but Salem is closing on a return from a long-term issue. Taj Woewodin (Concussion) returned through the VFL last weekend. Chandler is suspended for the next fortnight. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Miller Bergman  Shoulder  Season
 Aiden Bonar  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Charlie Comben  Knee  Test
 Ben Cunnington    Testicular cancer  Indefinite
 Eddie Ford  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Aaron Hall  Hamstring  Test
 Jason Horne-Francis  Hamstring  Test
 Ben McKay  Knee  1 week
 Jared Polec  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Jy Simpkin  Hamstring  Test
 Phoenix Spicer  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Tristan Xerri  Foot  1 week
Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos should regain Hugh Greenwood (H&S protocols), Horne-Francis and Simpkin this weekend. Comben and Hall are also outside chances to return. Ford, McKay and Polec are likely still a week away at least. Josh Goater (Concussion) made his comeback through the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Riley Bonner  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Scott Lycett  Shoulder  10-11 weeks
 Trent McKenzie  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Jake Pasini  Knee  Season
 Josh Sinn  Groin  TBC
Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Bonner resumes running this week after spraining his right ankle in round eight. Pasini is recovering after undergoing surgery to repair his left anterior cruciate ligament, with the defender moved to the Power's inactive list. Trent Dumont and Tom Jonas will clear the AFL's health and safety protocols this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER     
 Noah Balta  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Josh Gibcus  H&S protocols  Test
 Jack Graham  Toe  Test
 Marlion Pickett  Suspension  Round 11
Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Balta is now set for a decent stint on the sidelines, while Graham is touch-and-go for this week. Rhyan Mansell is available for selection after serving his suspension. Robbie Tarrant was rested in the second half of the VFL. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dan Butler  Achilles  Test
 Nick Coffield  ACL  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  Indefinite
 Jack Hayes  Knee  Season
 Jack Higgins  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Jack Steele  Shoulder  6-8 weeks
Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

St Kilda skipper Steele will miss at least the next six weeks after undergoing shoulder surgery this week following an incident in the win over Geelong on Saturday. The Saints will also be without small forward Higgins after he suffered a second concussion of 2022. Butler is a chance to return after missing last weekend due to Achilles soreness, which he has carried throughout the season. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Harry Cunningham  Abdominal  TBC
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Angus Sheldrick  Knee  4 weeks
Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

The news isn't great on Cunningham, who has a strained abdominal tendon and won't be back until at least after the bye. Sheldrick is expected to begin running this week but is still a little way off returning. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Foot  TBC
 Campbell Chesser  Ankle  Inactive
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Inactive
 Luke Edwards  Groin  TBC
 Luke Foley  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Andrew Gaff  Quad  Test
 Shannon Hurn  Calf  2 weeks
 Tom Joyce  Ankle  TBC
 Josh Kennedy  Knee  1 week
 Zac Langdon  Ankle  TBC
 Nic Naitanui  Knee  7-8 weeks
 Xavier O'Neill  Knee  TBC
 Jack Petruccelle  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Willie Rioli  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Dom Sheed  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  Test
Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Shuey trained with the main group on Monday and looks ready to resume, while Gaff and on modified duties alongside Petruccelle. Kennedy didn't train and has been ruled out this week, alongside Hurn. Sheed is closing in on his return and was integrated to the main group. Rioli's hamstring injury is significant, but he was able to complete a running session on his own. O'Neill is wearing a large brace on his right knee and faces a lengthy stint on the sidelines. Liam Duggan has spent time with the rehab group early in the week since returning from knee surgery. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Bruce  Knee  4-5 weeks
 Tim English  Hamstring  1 week
 Riley Garcia  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Mitch Hannan  Concussion  Indefinite
 Lachie Hunter  Personal  TBC
 Jason Johannisen  Calf  Test
 Toby McLean  Knee  4-5 weeks
 Aaron Naughton  Knee  Test
 Tim O'Brien  Calf  Test
 Laitham Vandermeer  Hamstring  6-7 weeks
 Mitch Wallis  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Cody Weightman  Collarbone  1-2 weeks
Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Naughton jammed his knee against Collingwood so will have to get through training this week given his soreness. English continues to recover from training but is unlikely to be available until next week. Johannisen is expected to be available after his long stint on the sidelines with his calf injury. - Cal Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 