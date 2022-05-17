THE LATEST on Nat Fyfe, Noah Balta, Jack Steele, Aaron Naughton and more.
Check out your club's injury updates after round nine.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachlan Murphy
|Neck
|Test
|Paul Seedsman
|Concussion
|Ongoing
|Rory Sloane
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: May 17, 2022
Early prognosis
Murphy is expected to return after the Crows took a cautious approach with his neck soreness last week, having trained last Friday ahead of the clash against Brisbane. Riley Thilthorpe is also ready to resume after a knee complaint, while first-year midfielder Zac Taylor will return from a broken thumb this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joe Daniher
|Shoulder
|2-4 weeks
|Kai Lohmann
|Ankle
|3 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: May 17, 2022
Early prognosis
Daniher and McStay are both back running and closing in on being available. Daniher ran strongly at a light session on Tuesday and is in the gym strengthening his shoulder, while McStay moved more gingerly and at a slower pace. Neither took part in team drills. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|TBC
|Ed Curnow
|Calf
|2-4 weeks
|Josh Honey
|Knee
|1 week
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|1 week
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|Indefinite
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Harry McKay
|Knee
|5 weeks
|Luke Parks
|Foot
|11 weeks
|Marc Pittonet
|Knee
|5-9 weeks
|Liam Stocker
|Shoulder
|Test
|Zac Williams
|Calf
|10-12 weeks
|Updated: May 17, 2022
Early prognosis
The Blues will lose Williams for the next three months, but Young should return from the League’s health and safety protocols. Martin and Stocker are outside chances to return this weekend. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|5-6 weeks
|Jamie Elliott
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jack Ginnivan
|Illness
|Available
|Brodie Grundy
|Knee
|8 weeks
|Ash Johnson
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Will Kelly
|Hip
|2 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|12-13 weeks
|Jack Magden
|Shoulder
|6 weeks
|Jordan Roughead
|Finger
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Wilson
|Back
|3-4 months
|Scott Pendlebury
|Illness
|Available
|Updated: May 17, 2022
Early prognosis
Collingwood's depleted defence has been hit again with Madgen set to miss six weeks after dislocating his shoulder against the Western Bulldogs last Friday night. No surgery at this stage, the club will take a conservative approach. The Pies could welcome back Elliott from shoulder surgery in the west on Sunday night. He needs to train fully on Wednesday and Friday. Roughead is still missing after undergoing finger surgery and set to meet with the surgeon again this week. Pendlebury and Ginnivan missed the loss at Marvel Stadium due to illness, but both have trained this week and are expected to return against Fremantle. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jye Caldwell
|Shoulder
|Test
|Nik Cox
|Foot
|TBC
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|Test
|Kyle Langford
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Andrew Phillips
|Hamstring
|Test
|Will Snelling
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|James Stewart
|Calf
|Test
|Jake Stringer
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Patrick Voss
|Foot
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: May 17, 2022
Early prognosis
Cox sustained a Lisfranc injury to his right foot in a VFL practice match over the weekend and is set for surgery, which will sideline him for a significant chunk of games. Caldwell hurt his AC joint after a big collision with Tom McCartin against the Swans but hasn’t yet been ruled out by the Bombers for this week. - Cal Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nat Fyfe
|Back
|TBA
|Joel Hamling
|Knee
|Test
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Foot
|TBA
|Alex Pearce
|Ankle
|Test
|Sam Switkowski
|Concussion
|Test
|Matt Taberner
|Hamstring
|Test
|Joel Western
|Hamstring
|TBA
|Updated: May 17, 2022
Early prognosis
O'Driscoll is in a moonboot and the Dockers are hopeful he will feature later this year. Pearce has "jagged" an ankle and will test it after a light start to the week. Switkowski is out of concussion protocols and Michael Walters is coming out of health and safety protocols late in the week. Matthew Johnson has been cleared to play and will likely resume in the WAFL before pushing to make his debut. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jon Ceglar
|Foot
|4 weeks
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|TBC
|Shaun Higgins
|General soreness
|Test
|Max Holmes
|Ankle
|TBC
|Sam Menegola
|Knee
|Test
|Esava Ratugolea
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Sam Simpson
|Concussion
|TBC
|Rhys Stanley
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: May 17, 2022
Early prognosis
Stanley is in doubt for Saturday's clash against Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium after hurting his ankle against St Kilda. Higgins will also be monitored after missing last weekend with general soreness. Jed Bews has cleared concussion protocols and will be available for selection. Henry and Menegola are still missing due to foot and knee issues respectively. Ratugolea underwent ankle surgery last week and is still at least a month away from returning. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|1 week
|Ben King
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Lukosius
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Jeremy Sharp
|Hip
|Test
|Bodhi Uwland
|Back
|Indefinite
|Updated: May 17, 2022
Early prognosis
Lukosius still hasn't trained with the main group since re-aggravating a knee injury against Sydney in round eight. The club says he'll be back sometime after the mid-season bye. Sharp will undergo a test this week to assess his availability for selection. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Brent Daniels
|Foot
|Test
|Phil Davis
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Jacob Hopper
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Daniel Lloyd
|Shoulder
|Test
|Updated: May 17, 2022
Early prognosis
Quiet on the injury front for the Giants, but small forwards Daniels and Lloyd are expected to be closing in on a return to play after long layoffs. Daniels fractured the Lisfranc joint in his foot at pre-season training in February and has not played since. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tyler Brockman
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Jack Gunston
|Ankle
|TBC
|Emerson Jeka
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ben McEvoy
|Neck
|8 weeks
|Tom Phillips
|Ankle
|6 weeks
|Ned Reeves
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Josh Ward
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: May 17, 2022
Early prognosis
Triple premiership forward Gunston is set to miss a period on the sidelines after suffering a medial ligament strain of his right ankle. The Hawks expect to regain Tom Mitchell after he was managed for the clash against the Tigers. Jiath is a chance to return for the trip to Launceston after missing the past month with a hamstring strain. Young gun Ward suffered a concussion in the VFL on Sunday in a marking contest with Sydney Stack. He won't be available at any level this weekend. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kade Chandler
|Suspended
|Round 12
|James Harmes
|Hamstriing
|TBC
|Michael Hibberd
|Calf
|TBC
|Blake Howes
|Foot
|8-10 weeks
|Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|Concussion
|Test
|Christian Salem
|Knee
|1 week
|Joel Smith
|Ankle
|7-8 weeks
|Updated: May 17, 2022
Early prognosis
The Demons are likely to lose Harmes, but Salem is closing on a return from a long-term issue. Taj Woewodin (Concussion) returned through the VFL last weekend. Chandler is suspended for the next fortnight. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miller Bergman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Aiden Bonar
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Charlie Comben
|Knee
|Test
|Ben Cunnington
|Testicular cancer
|Indefinite
|Eddie Ford
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Aaron Hall
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jason Horne-Francis
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ben McKay
|Knee
|1 week
|Jared Polec
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Jy Simpkin
|Hamstring
|Test
|Phoenix Spicer
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Tristan Xerri
|Foot
|1 week
|Updated: May 17, 2022
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos should regain Hugh Greenwood (H&S protocols), Horne-Francis and Simpkin this weekend. Comben and Hall are also outside chances to return. Ford, McKay and Polec are likely still a week away at least. Josh Goater (Concussion) made his comeback through the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Riley Bonner
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Scott Lycett
|Shoulder
|10-11 weeks
|Trent McKenzie
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Jake Pasini
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Sinn
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: May 17, 2022
Early prognosis
Bonner resumes running this week after spraining his right ankle in round eight. Pasini is recovering after undergoing surgery to repair his left anterior cruciate ligament, with the defender moved to the Power's inactive list. Trent Dumont and Tom Jonas will clear the AFL's health and safety protocols this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|Noah Balta
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Josh Gibcus
|H&S protocols
|Test
|Jack Graham
|Toe
|Test
|Marlion Pickett
|Suspension
|Round 11
|Updated: May 17, 2022
Early prognosis
Balta is now set for a decent stint on the sidelines, while Graham is touch-and-go for this week. Rhyan Mansell is available for selection after serving his suspension. Robbie Tarrant was rested in the second half of the VFL. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dan Butler
|Achilles
|Test
|Nick Coffield
|ACL
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|Indefinite
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Higgins
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Steele
|Shoulder
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: May 17, 2022
Early prognosis
St Kilda skipper Steele will miss at least the next six weeks after undergoing shoulder surgery this week following an incident in the win over Geelong on Saturday. The Saints will also be without small forward Higgins after he suffered a second concussion of 2022. Butler is a chance to return after missing last weekend due to Achilles soreness, which he has carried throughout the season. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Cunningham
|Abdominal
|TBC
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Angus Sheldrick
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Updated: May 17, 2022
Early prognosis
The news isn't great on Cunningham, who has a strained abdominal tendon and won't be back until at least after the bye. Sheldrick is expected to begin running this week but is still a little way off returning. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|TBC
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Luke Edwards
|Groin
|TBC
|Luke Foley
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Andrew Gaff
|Quad
|Test
|Shannon Hurn
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Tom Joyce
|Ankle
|TBC
|Josh Kennedy
|Knee
|1 week
|Zac Langdon
|Ankle
|TBC
|Nic Naitanui
|Knee
|7-8 weeks
|Xavier O'Neill
|Knee
|TBC
|Jack Petruccelle
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Willie Rioli
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Dom Sheed
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: May 17, 2022
Early prognosis
Shuey trained with the main group on Monday and looks ready to resume, while Gaff and on modified duties alongside Petruccelle. Kennedy didn't train and has been ruled out this week, alongside Hurn. Sheed is closing in on his return and was integrated to the main group. Rioli's hamstring injury is significant, but he was able to complete a running session on his own. O'Neill is wearing a large brace on his right knee and faces a lengthy stint on the sidelines. Liam Duggan has spent time with the rehab group early in the week since returning from knee surgery. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Bruce
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Tim English
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Riley Garcia
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch Hannan
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Lachie Hunter
|Personal
|TBC
|Jason Johannisen
|Calf
|Test
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Aaron Naughton
|Knee
|Test
|Tim O'Brien
|Calf
|Test
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Hamstring
|6-7 weeks
|Mitch Wallis
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Cody Weightman
|Collarbone
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: May 17, 2022
Early prognosis
Naughton jammed his knee against Collingwood so will have to get through training this week given his soreness. English continues to recover from training but is unlikely to be available until next week. Johannisen is expected to be available after his long stint on the sidelines with his calf injury. - Cal Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list