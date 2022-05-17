THE LATEST on Nat Fyfe, Noah Balta, Jack Steele, Aaron Naughton and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round nine.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachlan Murphy Neck Test Paul Seedsman Concussion Ongoing Rory Sloane Knee Season Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Murphy is expected to return after the Crows took a cautious approach with his neck soreness last week, having trained last Friday ahead of the clash against Brisbane. Riley Thilthorpe is also ready to resume after a knee complaint, while first-year midfielder Zac Taylor will return from a broken thumb this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joe Daniher Shoulder 2-4 weeks Kai Lohmann Ankle 3 weeks Dan McStay Ankle 2-3 weeks Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Daniher and McStay are both back running and closing in on being available. Daniher ran strongly at a light session on Tuesday and is in the gym strengthening his shoulder, while McStay moved more gingerly and at a slower pace. Neither took part in team drills. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Cuningham Knee TBC Ed Curnow Calf 2-4 weeks Josh Honey Knee 1 week Jack Martin Calf 1 week Oscar McDonald Back Indefinite Mitch McGovern Hamstring 8-10 weeks Harry McKay Knee 5 weeks Luke Parks Foot 11 weeks Marc Pittonet Knee 5-9 weeks Liam Stocker Shoulder Test Zac Williams Calf 10-12 weeks Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose Williams for the next three months, but Young should return from the League’s health and safety protocols. Martin and Stocker are outside chances to return this weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dean Foot 5-6 weeks Jamie Elliott Shoulder Test Jack Ginnivan Illness Available Brodie Grundy Knee 8 weeks Ash Johnson Hamstring 3-4 weeks Will Kelly Hip 2 weeks Nathan Kreuger Shoulder 12-13 weeks Jack Magden Shoulder 6 weeks Jordan Roughead Finger 1-2 weeks Tom Wilson Back 3-4 months Scott Pendlebury Illness Available Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Collingwood's depleted defence has been hit again with Madgen set to miss six weeks after dislocating his shoulder against the Western Bulldogs last Friday night. No surgery at this stage, the club will take a conservative approach. The Pies could welcome back Elliott from shoulder surgery in the west on Sunday night. He needs to train fully on Wednesday and Friday. Roughead is still missing after undergoing finger surgery and set to meet with the surgeon again this week. Pendlebury and Ginnivan missed the loss at Marvel Stadium due to illness, but both have trained this week and are expected to return against Fremantle. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Caldwell Shoulder Test Nik Cox Foot TBC Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Harrison Jones Ankle Test Kyle Langford Hamstring 1-2 weeks Andrew Phillips Hamstring Test Will Snelling Calf 1-2 weeks James Stewart Calf Test Jake Stringer Hamstring 1-2 weeks Patrick Voss Foot 2-4 weeks Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Cox sustained a Lisfranc injury to his right foot in a VFL practice match over the weekend and is set for surgery, which will sideline him for a significant chunk of games. Caldwell hurt his AC joint after a big collision with Tom McCartin against the Swans but hasn’t yet been ruled out by the Bombers for this week. - Cal Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nat Fyfe Back TBA Joel Hamling Knee Test Nathan O'Driscoll Foot TBA Alex Pearce Ankle Test Sam Switkowski Concussion Test Matt Taberner Hamstring Test Joel Western Hamstring TBA Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

O'Driscoll is in a moonboot and the Dockers are hopeful he will feature later this year. Pearce has "jagged" an ankle and will test it after a light start to the week. Switkowski is out of concussion protocols and Michael Walters is coming out of health and safety protocols late in the week. Matthew Johnson has been cleared to play and will likely resume in the WAFL before pushing to make his debut. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jon Ceglar Foot 4 weeks Jack Henry Foot TBC Shaun Higgins General soreness Test Max Holmes Ankle TBC Sam Menegola Knee Test Esava Ratugolea Ankle 4-6 weeks Sam Simpson Concussion TBC Rhys Stanley Ankle Test Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Stanley is in doubt for Saturday's clash against Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium after hurting his ankle against St Kilda. Higgins will also be monitored after missing last weekend with general soreness. Jed Bews has cleared concussion protocols and will be available for selection. Henry and Menegola are still missing due to foot and knee issues respectively. Ratugolea underwent ankle surgery last week and is still at least a month away from returning. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Corbett Hip 1 week Ben King Knee Season Jack Lukosius Knee 3-4 weeks Jeremy Sharp Hip Test Bodhi Uwland Back Indefinite Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Lukosius still hasn't trained with the main group since re-aggravating a knee injury against Sydney in round eight. The club says he'll be back sometime after the mid-season bye. Sharp will undergo a test this week to assess his availability for selection. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buckley Knee 6-8 weeks Brent Daniels Foot Test Phil Davis Hamstring 2-4 weeks Jacob Hopper Knee 4-6 weeks Daniel Lloyd Shoulder Test Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Quiet on the injury front for the Giants, but small forwards Daniels and Lloyd are expected to be closing in on a return to play after long layoffs. Daniels fractured the Lisfranc joint in his foot at pre-season training in February and has not played since. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tyler Brockman Shoulder TBC Jack Gunston Ankle TBC Emerson Jeka Hamstring 2 weeks Changkuoth Jiath Hamstring Test Ben McEvoy Neck 8 weeks Tom Phillips Ankle 6 weeks Ned Reeves Shoulder TBC Josh Ward Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Triple premiership forward Gunston is set to miss a period on the sidelines after suffering a medial ligament strain of his right ankle. The Hawks expect to regain Tom Mitchell after he was managed for the clash against the Tigers. Jiath is a chance to return for the trip to Launceston after missing the past month with a hamstring strain. Young gun Ward suffered a concussion in the VFL on Sunday in a marking contest with Sydney Stack. He won't be available at any level this weekend. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kade Chandler Suspended Round 12 James Harmes Hamstriing TBC Michael Hibberd Calf TBC Blake Howes Foot 8-10 weeks Andy Moniz-Wakefield Concussion Test Christian Salem Knee 1 week Joel Smith Ankle 7-8 weeks Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons are likely to lose Harmes, but Salem is closing on a return from a long-term issue. Taj Woewodin (Concussion) returned through the VFL last weekend. Chandler is suspended for the next fortnight. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miller Bergman Shoulder Season Aiden Bonar Hamstring 3 weeks Charlie Comben Knee Test Ben Cunnington Testicular cancer Indefinite Eddie Ford Ankle 1-2 weeks Aaron Hall Hamstring Test Jason Horne-Francis Hamstring Test Ben McKay Knee 1 week Jared Polec Foot 1-2 weeks Jy Simpkin Hamstring Test Phoenix Spicer Hamstring 1-2 weeks Tristan Xerri Foot 1 week Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos should regain Hugh Greenwood (H&S protocols), Horne-Francis and Simpkin this weekend. Comben and Hall are also outside chances to return. Ford, McKay and Polec are likely still a week away at least. Josh Goater (Concussion) made his comeback through the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Riley Bonner Ankle 2-3 weeks Scott Lycett Shoulder 10-11 weeks Trent McKenzie Knee 3-5 weeks Jake Pasini Knee Season Josh Sinn Groin TBC Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Bonner resumes running this week after spraining his right ankle in round eight. Pasini is recovering after undergoing surgery to repair his left anterior cruciate ligament, with the defender moved to the Power's inactive list. Trent Dumont and Tom Jonas will clear the AFL's health and safety protocols this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER Noah Balta Hamstring 4-6 weeks Josh Gibcus H&S protocols Test Jack Graham Toe Test Marlion Pickett Suspension Round 11 Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Balta is now set for a decent stint on the sidelines, while Graham is touch-and-go for this week. Rhyan Mansell is available for selection after serving his suspension. Robbie Tarrant was rested in the second half of the VFL. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Butler Achilles Test Nick Coffield ACL Season Dan Hannebery Calf Indefinite Jack Hayes Knee Season Jack Higgins Concussion 1-2 weeks Jack Steele Shoulder 6-8 weeks Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

St Kilda skipper Steele will miss at least the next six weeks after undergoing shoulder surgery this week following an incident in the win over Geelong on Saturday. The Saints will also be without small forward Higgins after he suffered a second concussion of 2022. Butler is a chance to return after missing last weekend due to Achilles soreness, which he has carried throughout the season. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Cunningham Abdominal TBC Sam Naismith Knee Season Angus Sheldrick Knee 4 weeks Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

The news isn't great on Cunningham, who has a strained abdominal tendon and won't be back until at least after the bye. Sheldrick is expected to begin running this week but is still a little way off returning. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot TBC Campbell Chesser Ankle Inactive Tom Cole Ankle Inactive Luke Edwards Groin TBC Luke Foley Concussion 1-2 weeks Andrew Gaff Quad Test Shannon Hurn Calf 2 weeks Tom Joyce Ankle TBC Josh Kennedy Knee 1 week Zac Langdon Ankle TBC Nic Naitanui Knee 7-8 weeks Xavier O'Neill Knee TBC Jack Petruccelle Hamstring 3-4 weeks Willie Rioli Hamstring 3-4 weeks Liam Ryan Hamstring 3 weeks Dom Sheed Ankle 1-2 weeks Luke Shuey Hamstring Test Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Shuey trained with the main group on Monday and looks ready to resume, while Gaff and on modified duties alongside Petruccelle. Kennedy didn't train and has been ruled out this week, alongside Hurn. Sheed is closing in on his return and was integrated to the main group. Rioli's hamstring injury is significant, but he was able to complete a running session on his own. O'Neill is wearing a large brace on his right knee and faces a lengthy stint on the sidelines. Liam Duggan has spent time with the rehab group early in the week since returning from knee surgery. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bruce Knee 4-5 weeks Tim English Hamstring 1 week Riley Garcia Knee 1-2 weeks Mitch Hannan Concussion Indefinite Lachie Hunter Personal TBC Jason Johannisen Calf Test Toby McLean Knee 4-5 weeks Aaron Naughton Knee Test Tim O'Brien Calf Test Laitham Vandermeer Hamstring 6-7 weeks Mitch Wallis Foot 1-2 weeks Cody Weightman Collarbone 1-2 weeks Updated: May 17, 2022

Early prognosis

Naughton jammed his knee against Collingwood so will have to get through training this week given his soreness. English continues to recover from training but is unlikely to be available until next week. Johannisen is expected to be available after his long stint on the sidelines with his calf injury. - Cal Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list