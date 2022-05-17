James Hird looks on during the AAMI Community Series match between GWS and Collingwood on March 6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

THERE will be an Essendon reunion at Greater Western Sydney with James Hird and Dean Solomon stepping up to help former Bombers teammate Mark McVeigh coach the Giants.

McVeigh will lead GWS on an interim basis for the rest of the season after Leon Cameron's resignation as Giants coach last week.

Hird will move into an expanded assistant coaching role after becoming a leadership advisor for the Giants ahead of the season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Behind the scenes: Leon Cameron's final game as coach The Giants take you behind the scenes of departing coach Leon Cameron's farewell match

It ended a seven-year exodus from AFL after Hird's tumultuous time as Essendon coach came to an end in 2015.

The two-time Bombers premiership hero has been thrust into contention as an outside chance to become the Giants' third full-time coach.

Solomon and Hird will help out McVeigh in part-time roles, with the trio playing a crucial role together with the Bombers during the 2000s.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Solomon spent time as an assistant coach with Fremantle and Gold Coast, even filling in as interim coach of the Suns in 2017 when Rodney Eade was sacked.

"As we head into the next 13 weeks, it's a great opportunity to have Dean and James join the club's coaching department," Giants football boss Jason McCartney said.

Dean Solomon will join GWS as a part-time assistant coach for the reminder of the 2022 season. Picture: gwsgiants.com.au

"They're both obviously close with our interim senior coach Mark McVeigh and jumped at the opportunity to support him, our coaching group and the players over the remainder of the season.

"They both bring a fresh perspective and new ideas and we're excited to have them join the Giants."