Luke Parker taunts Dylan Shiel during the R9 clash between Sydney and Essendon on May 14, 2022. Picture: screenshot

SYDNEY coach John Longmire has backed Luke Parker and is confused the Swans co-captain's taunting of Essendon midfielder Dylan Shiel remains a hot topic.

Parker was caught on camera embarrassing Shiel for backing out of a contest during Sydney's 58-point smashing of the Bombers last Saturday night.

Essendon and Shiel have come under fire for not firing back at Parker for the sledge as the Bombers slumped to 2-7.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Parker picks apart Dons and lets them know Luke Parker produces a quality step and finish and taunts the Bombers afterwards

But Parker has also attracted some criticism for taunting Shiel in the first place.

Longmire admitted the incident was briefly brought up in the Swans' review of the round nine game but they had quickly moved on.

"We're still talking about it four days later which I'm not sure it deserved that," Longmire said.

"I'm not sure it's that relevant four days later.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

"I have absolute support of Luke Parker and I think Luke Parker's history suggests he plays the game in the right way; I don't think this is a behaviour that's been repeated too often.

"We touched on it as part of the review, we didn't talk about it for too long at all.

"Luke's record speaks for itself, he's a wonderful servant for our footy club and plays it in the right way and that's the way he'll continue to play."

Luke Parker celebrates a goal during the round nine clash between Sydney and Essendon at the SCG on May 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Swans will need a replacement for James Rowbottom after the midfielder failed to overturn his one-game suspension for rough conduct.

Longmire believed Sydney put up a strong case to the Tribunal but accepted the decision.

Rowbottom will miss Friday night's blockbuster clash with in-form Carlton at Marvel Stadium and Braeden Campbell could replace him after being managed out of the game against the Bombers.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Could this Swan be in hot water for Merrett contact? James Rowbottom may attract MRO attention for collecting Zach Merrett high in this clash

Meanwhile, Longmire played a typical straight bat when asked about the possibility of Richmond superstar Dustin Martin requesting a trade to Harbour City.

Speculation has surrounded Martin's future all season and it only increased after Tigers coach Damien Hardwick declared the three-time Norm Smith medallist had his "blessing" if he wanted to leave Punt Rd and live a more private life in NRL heartland.

"We haven't spoken about him, so I'm not sure what that leaves us," Longmire said.

"It's not something we've discussed.

"I don't comment on players from our club and their contract status so I certainly don't comment on players from other clubs."