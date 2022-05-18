MEET 82-year-old Alby Hawkins, a long-time volunteer at the Subiaco Lions, who has shared his story to help us celebrate National Volunteer Week. All photos by Jack Foley.

"I'd been involved with Sunday League for a couple of years when Trevor Nisbett asked if I was interested in being a trainer at Subiaco in 1986. I was head trainer for many years and now 37 years later I'm the head property manager, which involves looking after all training and gameday jumpers, shorts, supplying socks and looking after the footballs and keeping them pumped up every night.

"I love coming into the club. I can sit here on my own and look around and just be inspired and that's what's keeping me going. Friendship, mateship, and the club is a big part of my life now that I'm retired. To me they're my lifeline as far as help is concerned.

"My finest moment at the club was when my grandson ran out wearing a Subiaco jumper and that gave me the biggest thrill and one of the greatest things that ever happened to me.

Alby Hawkins, head property manager at Subiaco Lions and a long-time volunteer. Picture: Jack Foley / @jackfoleyphotography

"The grand finals are always memorable and one of the best grand finals I can recall is the 2018 WAFL Grand Final. The Lions have an impressive culture, being hard at everything they do. Their attitude towards success and individual players is great to see.

"For anyone considering volunteering, I'd say get involved, it's such a good outlet in life to be involved around all the good guys and anybody that's in the club, you get to know them and it's so inspirational."

