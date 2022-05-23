FORMER Kangaroo Sam Durdin, ex-Bombers Ned Cahill and Trent Mynott, delisted Bulldogs Will Hayes and Ben Cavarra, ex-Tiger Ryan Garthwaite and former Swan Matt Ling are among the first round of players to nominate for next week's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

The AFL on Monday sent a list of 138 players who had their nominations for the mid-season draft approved, with prospects around the country having until Tuesday, 5pm AEST to lodge their nominations before a full list is circulated to recruiters later this week.

Players of varying age, experience and club interest have put forward their nominations since they opened on May 9, with North Melbourne's 2014 first-round pick Durdin among the former AFL players to be hoping for another shot at the top level.

>>See every NAB AFL Mid-Season Draft live and exclusively on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App on Wednesday, June 1 from 6.30pm AEST

The 25-year-old has been playing with Glenelg in the SANFL, while Cahill and Hayes, who were delisted by the Bombers and Bulldogs respectively last year, have been impressing with their form in Carlton's VFL side. Ling, a former first-round pick for Sydney, has been playing with Geelong's VFL side.

Geelong captain Matthew Ling handballs clear of Collingwood's Caleb Poulter during their round two VFL match at AIA Centre on April 02, 2022. Picture: Mike Owen/AFL Photos

Ex-Port Adelaide trio Jake Patmore, Boyd Woodcock and Joel Garner have also nominated, as has former Blue Angus Schumacher, who has gathered some club interest ahead of the mid-season intake, and Cavarra who played four games for the Dogs.

Three players – Hugo Hall-Kahan, Max Ramsden and Jacob Bauer – have nominated 18-month contracts, meaning if selected the club that chooses them must sign them through to the end of 2023.

MID-SEASON DRAFT Which clubs have a list spot?

Hall-Kahan was one of 11 players the AFL gave exemptions to ahead of the mid-season nomination period, with fellow exemptions Wade Derksen, Kallan Dawson, Brett Turner and James Blanck among the inclusions on the list provided to clubs.

Dandenong Stingrays midfielder Jai Culley, who looms as one of the likely early picks at the mid-season draft next Wednesday, has also officially nominated, as has Jye Lockett, the nephew of goalkicking champion Tony.