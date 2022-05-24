NORTH Melbourne has been rocked by a pair of departures in its list management team, with long-time national recruiting manager Mark Finnigan and head of player personnel Glenn Luff both resigning on Tuesday.

Finnigan has accepted a role at Hawthorn after 17 years of service at Arden Street, while Luff – the club’s former list manager – leaves following his arrival in 2018.

Their resignations come as pressure and speculation continues to mount at North Melbourne, with the Kangaroos winning just one of their first 10 games in a dismal start to the season.

Finnigan, who joined the club in 2006, has served as the club’s national recruiting boss since 2016. Luff, initially hired as head of game analysis in 2018, then spent three seasons as the club’s list manager.

Mark Finnigan at the 2019 mid-season rookie draft on May 27, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Together, the pair presided over North Melbourne’s first No.1 selection at the NAB AFL Draft last year where they recruited talented South Australian midfielder Jason Horne-Francis.

They were also central to the recruitment of key rival trade targets including Jaidyn Stephenson from Collingwood, Aidan Corr from Greater Western Sydney, Callum Coleman-Jones from Richmond and Hugh Greenwood from Gold Coast.

"Mark and Glenn have both been valued contributors to the North Melbourne Football Club and we wish them the very best in their future endeavours," the club’s general manager of football talent Brady Rawlings said in a statement.

"Mark and Glenn have worked passionately and tirelessly for the club and we thank them for their work.

"The team’s planning and preparation around the mid-season draft has been very thorough and will hold us in good stead as we look towards next week.

"We will begin the process of replacing the now vacant roles in our recruiting and list management team over the coming months."