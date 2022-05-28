State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Norwood v Adelaide at Coopers Stadium, Friday May 27, 8.10pm ACST

Kieran Strachan responded to his omission from the senior team with 16 disposals, 41 hitouts, seven tackles and five clearances in the Crows' five-point loss to Norwood.

Harry Schoenberg gathered 25 disposals and kicked a goal, while Lachlan Sholl had 24 touches.

Elliott Himmelberg kicked two goals, while also contributing 12 hitouts, while Patrick Parnell – pick No.4 in the 2021 NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft – had 19 disposals.

Tariek Newchurch contributed three majors from his six touches.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Brisbane at Austworld Centre Oval, Saturday May 28, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Bullocking midfielder Rhys Mathieson put his hand up for a return to the senior side with a 37-disposal effort in the Lions' 36-point loss to Southport.

Mathieson is yet to feature in the senior side this season, after playing 15 matches last year.

Youngster Ely Smith kicked a goal from 23 disposals, while Tom Berry also booted a major from 20 touches.

Darcy Wilmot had 19 possessions and Ryan Lester had 18, with big man Tom Fullarton gathering 17. Nakia Cockatoo had 13 touches and a goal.

Blake Coleman, the younger brother of Keidean, kicked two goals.

VFL Mini-Match, R10: Southport v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Sharks and Lions VFL clash in round ten

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Carlton at Preston City Oval, Sunday May 29, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Collingwood at Avalon Airport Oval, Sunday May 29, 12pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Coburg Lions at Windy Hill, Sunday May 29, 11.35am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v Claremont at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday May 28, 1.40pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel's clash

Youngster Karl Worner continued to mount his case for an AFL debut with 25 disposals, including four inside 50s with four tackles, in Peel's 22-point win over Claremont.

Mitch Crowden (27 disposals) and Connor Blakely (24 disposals and seven tackles) were also busy in the midfield.

Matthew Johnson had 20 touches in his second WAFL game, while Neil Erasmus only managed 17 disposals after being Fremantle's medi-sub last week.

Key defender Joel Hamling impressed with 20 disposals and five marks, ruckman Lloyd Meek had 30 hitouts and 21 disposals, Liam Henry had 20 possessions with a goal and Nathan Wilson had 18 touches off the half-back flank.

Josh Treacy kicked three goals up forward, while Sam Sturt only booted one major from 10 disposals.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday May 29, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Box Hill at Metricon Stadium, Saturday May 28, 3.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Brayden Fiorini made a statement after being dropped with 39 disposals, including 10 clearances with two goals, in the Suns' 22-point loss to Hawthorn.

Jack Bowes is also pushing his case for a recall following a shoulder injury, gathering 30 possessions including 14 clearances and nine inside 50s.

Chris Burgess and Alex Sexton both kicked four goals each, while Sam Flanders had two goals with 25 disposals.

Ned Moyle had a game-high 25 hitouts with 19 disposals and Darcy Macpherson contributed with 27 disposals. Elijah Hollands had 21 disposals.

VFL Mini-Match, R10: Gold Coast v Box Hill Extended highlights of the Suns and Hawks VFL clash in round ten

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday May 29, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from GWS' clash

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Box Hill at Metricon Stadium, Saturday May 28, 3.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's match

James Worpel toiled hard with eight kicks and 14 handballs for his 22 disposals in Hawthorn's 22-point win over Gold Coast.

Jackson Callow was impressive up forward with four goals from 16 touches with six marks.

Connor Downie kicked two goals and had 16 possessions, while Jack Saunders (13 disposals) and Jai Serong (12 disposals) contributed.

VFL Showreel, R10: Fergus Greene and Jackson Callow highlights Enjoy Fergus Greene and Jackson Callow's standout VFL performance for the Hawks

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Casey at Skybus Stadium, Sunday May 29, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey Demons' clash

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v North Melbourne at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday May 29, 2.15pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v North Adelaide at Alberton Oval, Saturday May 28, 1.40pm ACST

Forward Orazio Fantasia's return to the Magpies side ended early after suffering a quad injury in the first quarter of their 37-point loss to North Adelaide.

Mitch Georgiades responded to his demotion from the Power side by kicking 2.1 for the game, with 20 disposals.

Father-son pick Jase Burgoyne was dominant with 33 disposals, including four clearances, while Jackson Mead (22 disposals and four tackles) and Xavier Duursma (20 disposals) were busy in the midfield.

Youngster Ollie Lord was among Port's best with 16 disposals, five marks, five hitouts and a goal.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Richmond at Lakeside Oval Sydney, Friday May 27, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

Tyler Sonsie impressed again as the Tigers fell to the Swans by four points.

Sonsie, pick No.28 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, collected 23 disposals and kicked a goal.

Trying to earn his place back in the senior team, Matthew Parker kicked two goals to go with his 11 disposals and six tackles.

Ben Miller (23 disposals), Jake Aarts (20) and Thomson Dow (20 disposals and a goal) were the Tigers' other major contributors.

Samson Ryan had 11 disposals and 26 hitouts, while Sydney Stack (15 disposals) and Riley Collier-Dawkins (13) were also in action.

Noah Cumberland, who made his AFL debut as the sub on Friday night, had 13 disposals and kicked a goal.

VFL Mini-Match, R10: Sydney v Richmond Extended highlights of the Swans and Tigers VFL clash in round ten

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v North Melbourne at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday May 29, 2.15pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Richmond at Lakeside Oval Sydney, Friday May 27, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Dylan Stephens and Lewis Taylor dominated in the Swans' four-point win over Richmond on Friday.

Stephens had 37 disposals and eight clearances, while Taylor gathered 38 possessions, had five clearances and kicked a crucial late goal.

Joel Amartey also had a big influence with 18 disposals, six tackles and four clearances for the Swans, who improved to 5-3 this season.

There were plenty of AFL-listed players in action for Sydney.

Ryan Clarke (29 disposals and eight clearances), Will Gould (21 disposals and six marks) and Ben Ronke (a game-high three goals) were also strong performers.

Hayden McLean chipped in with a pair of goals to go with his six marks, while James Bell had 22 disposals.

VFL Showreel, R10: Lewis Taylor highlights Enjoy Lewis Taylor's standout VFL performance for the Swans

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: East Perth v West Coast at Leederville Oval, Saturday May 28, 3.30pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

Dom Sheed and Elliot Yeo both made successful returns from injury on managed minutes as the Eagles lost by 78 to East Perth.

Sheed had been out since a pre-season ankle injury but returned with 11 kicks and seven handballs for 18 disposals, including three inside 50s.

Yeo has missed games due to a calf injury and concussion this season, but gathered nine touches across half-back on his return, playing in the first half.

Tall forward Hugh Dixon kicked three goals from nine touches for the Eagles, while teenager Rhett Bazzo impressed with 19 disposals and nine marks.

Patrick Naish had 21 disposals playing solely in the first half while Zane Trew had 14 touches with eight tackles and young ruck Jack Williams had nine possessions and a goal.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Footscray at Williamstown Oval, Saturday May 28, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan stole the show with six goals as Footscray won by 66 points over Williamstown.

Ugle-Hagan starred with 16 disposals and six marks to boost his case for a return to the senior side.

VFL Showreel, R10: Jamarra Ugle-Hagan highlights Enjoy Jamarra Ugle-Hagan's standout VFL performance for the Bulldogs

Mitch Wallis returned from a foot injury with 24 disposals and a goal. Jason Johannisen was also back after a calf injury and illness, gathering 13 touches and kicking two goals.

Josh Schache kicked three goals, Hayden Crozier was quiet with 12 disposals and Roarke Smith managed 12 touches too. Father-son pick Sam Darcy had nine touches with five marks.