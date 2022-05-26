COLLINGWOOD defender Jordan Roughead has retired.

The former Western Bulldogs backman and 2016 premiership player is understood to have addressed his teammates on Friday morning to announce his decision.

It comes as the 31-year-old has battled ongoing shoulder injuries in recent times including surgery in February this year, with a finger injury also sidelining him this season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'First player to retire with a finger injury': Roughead bows out with a laugh Jordan Roughead cracks a few jokes as he announces his retirement to teammates

Roughead made the call over a number of weeks and was not driven by the Pies to make the decision ahead of next week's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, although it will open a second selection for the club to use if it chooses.

He played only one game this season with his absence hurting the club's key defensive stocks.

Roughead joined the Magpies at the end of 2018, having played 138 games for the Bulldogs since debuting in 2010.

That included playing all bar one game in the club's historic 2016 premiership season, with Roughead a pivotal part of its flag by taking on ruck duties throughout that campaign under coach Luke Beveridge in the Dogs' magic ride to the drought-breaking premiership.

Jordan Roughead celebrates the 2016 premiership triumph with the Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

He joined the Pies at a bargain rate two years later in exchange for pick 75 and played every game the following year as the Magpies made it to the preliminary final, with his versatility a key part of his game throughout his career.

The 201-gamer, who is a cousin of Hawthorn great Jarryd, has also taken a keen interest in the club's AFLW side through a coaching role.

The Magpies already had an open spot to be used at the mid-season draft via the season-ending shoulder injury to recruit Nathan Kreuger.