Darcy Moore celebrates after Collingwood's win over Fremantle in round 10 on May 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

DARCY Moore is built differently.

The night before Collingwood took on – and defeated – Fremantle, his teammates were watching Dreamtime at the 'G.

Moore was watching another contest.

"I'm a bit of a political buff so I was glued to the election coverage," Moore tells AFL.com.au.

"I was all by myself. None of the boys were interested in watching with me."

Footy Feed: Moore on captaincy, criticism and life after footy Sarah Olle goes one-on-one with Collingwood's Darcy Moore

Closer to home, it's another leadership position that appeals to Moore.

While he's certainly in no rush to oust skipper Scott Pendlebury, the 26-year-old would like to be his successor.

And there's some history there, too. The All-Australian's father, Peter, was the Magpies' captain in the early 1980s.

"It'd be a real honour," Moore said. "To learn off Scott has been amazing."

After penning a six-year deal earlier this year, Moore will remain a one-club player.

Darcy Moore during Collingwood's official team photo shoot on March 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It was a major coup for Collingwood and coach Craig McRae, with Moore widely considered one of the best defenders in the competition.

But with those lofty expectations comes even greater attention and scrutiny.

"It's obviously part of the job," he said.

"Your highs are commented on a lot and the lows are commented on as well."

Moore found that out the hard way, with back-to-back performances against Richmond and Western Bulldogs, where he uncharacteristically had his colours lowered, and his commitment questioned.

A similar criticism was also levelled at Moore's teammate Brodie Grundy, who's long-term contract extension has him anchored at Collingwood until the end of 2027.

"A six-year deal is a massive commitment when you're 25 or 26 years old," Moore says.

"I'm hugely committed to this club and this group and want to see success. That's why we play footy.

"You don't set the alarm for 5.30 or six o'clock every day if you're not committed."

Moore is thoughtful and highly articulate with his responses.

Away from the footy field, he has a plethora of other interests. He's an avid reader, loves live music and has the taste for travel.

Home Ground Highlights with Darcy Moore Darcy Moore is a Collingwood man through and through. Take advantage of his local knowledge with these Home Ground Highlights

Throw in a commerce degree and one to come in international relations and it's easy to see Moore is well and truly set up for life after football.

But the 26-year-old is cognisant that's not the case for the entire playing cohort, as demonstrated recently by former St Kilda defender Sam Fisher, who is facing drug-trafficking charges.

And it's something Moore is committed to changing, as part of his role as a board member for the AFL Players' Association.

"I think we're definitely making steps, but like all young men this is a difficult topic," Moore sid.

"It's something that maybe historically we haven't dealt with properly, and maybe there's a generational gap in that.

"I'm certainly seeing young guys come in who are certainly able to express themselves and aren't afraid to put their hand up when struggling."

Moore is helping to lead that change. A safe set of hands, on and off the field.