Western Bulldogs' Rhylee West celebrates after scoring a goal during round 11 against West Coast at Optus Stadium on May 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs have extended their winning run and propelled themselves into the top eight for the first time this season with a 101-point victory over cellar-dweller West Coast.

The victory continues the Dogs' season revival, with the commanding 25.11 (161) to 9.6 (60) victory in the west their third win on the trot.

EAGLES v DOGS Full match coverage and stats

While it was an armwrestle early it didn't take the Dogs long to flex their muscles, extending the margin at every change.

Eagle Jack Darling opened proceedings with an early goal, and had another under his belt by quarter time, but it failed to inspire his side with the Dogs holding a 21-point lead at the first break and a 32-point lead by the main change.

Darling finished with four goals, but it was the Dogs' record-equalling 16 individual goalscorers which inspired the convincing win.

The Eagles' woes were made worse with key defender Jeremy McGovern subbed out with a back injury in the second term.

Tim English, in his first game since round five, was one of the Dogs' best, dominant around the ground and finishing with 28 hitouts, 25 disposals and one goal.

More to come

WEST COAST 3.0 5.5 7.5 9.6 (60)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 6.3 10.7 18.9 25.11 (161)

GOALS

West Coast: Darling 2, Gaff, Cripps, Kelly, Kennedy

Western Bulldogs: Naughton 4, Dunkley 2, Keath 2, McNeil 2, Weightman 2, West 2, Williams 2, Bontempelli, Dale, Duryea, English, Khamis, Liberatore, McComb, Scott, Treloar

BEST

West Coast: Kelly, Redden, Darling, Hough, Gaff

Western Bulldogs: English, Dunkley, Treloar, Naughton, Liberatore, Dale, Macrae

INJURIES

West Coast: McGovern (back)

Western Bulldogs: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Josh Rotham (replaced Jeremy McGovern)

Western Bulldogs: Luke Cleary (unused)