Lance Franklin look on and (inset) incident with Trent Cotchin during the match against Richmond in round 11 on May 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY superstar Lance Franklin has been handed a one-match ban for striking Richmond midfielder Trent Cotchin on Friday night.

Franklin struck Cotchin during the second quarter of the Swans' thrilling six-point victory at the SCG.

The Match Review Officer (MRO) graded Franklin's contact as intentional, low impact and high contact, resulting in a one-game suspension.

Is Buddy in hot water over this hit? Lance Franklin makes high contact with Trent Cotchin as tempers flare at the SCG

Franklin, who was the star of the show against the Tigers with five goals and took home the Goodes-O'Loughlin Medal for best afield, will miss Sydney's meeting with Melbourne at the MCG next week if he accepts the sanction.

Richmond ruckman Toby Nankervis was charged with rough conduct against Luke Parker and can accept a $3,000 sanction with an early plea.

Sydney coach John Longmire praised Franklin for his performance, and said he was disappointed the forward gave away a free kick in the Cotchin incident.

Electric Buddy turns back the clock with match-winning five-goal-haul Lance Franklin kicks five majors to lead Sydney to a special SCG victory

"He did some pretty special things. At big moments, he was able to put his hand up and do some things that only very few players can do," he said.

"He was 1v2 and a couple of times he was able to break even those contests and he was able to hit the scoreboard with accurate kicking, he played well.

"Just disappointed it was a free kick away, it was the second one we'd done. We'd had a couple of chances to go forward and have a shot at goal, twice, and that was our second one, so that was what I was disappointed about."

The Swans improved to 7-4 with their come-from-behind win, consolidating their spot in the top eight.