Nat Fyfe at a Fremantle training session in 2022. Picture: fremantlefc.com.au

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Fyfe is set to return via the WAFL

- More on Essendon's 'laughable' review

- Mid-season draft latest

In today's episode

0:35 – Nat Fyfe will play in the WAFL

1:35 – Justin Longmuir is calling the shots

3:52 – Will Fyfe need to adjust to a new midfield dynamic in 2022?

6:51 – More details come to light on Essendon’s "laughable" review

9:38 – What lies ahead for the Bombers?

11:57 – Peter McKenna and the all time great goal kickers

13:00 – The launch of the star-studded “Centurions” podcast

16:54 – Tonight’s mid-season draft