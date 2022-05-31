IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Fyfe is set to return via the WAFL
- More on Essendon's 'laughable' review
- Mid-season draft latest
In today's episode
0:35 – Nat Fyfe will play in the WAFL
1:35 – Justin Longmuir is calling the shots
3:52 – Will Fyfe need to adjust to a new midfield dynamic in 2022?
6:51 – More details come to light on Essendon’s "laughable" review
9:38 – What lies ahead for the Bombers?
11:57 – Peter McKenna and the all time great goal kickers
13:00 – The launch of the star-studded “Centurions” podcast
16:54 – Tonight’s mid-season draft