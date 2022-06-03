CALLUM Ah Chee is the unlucky omission for Brisbane as it welcomes back Hugh McCluggage for Sunday's top-four stoush with Fremantle at Optus Stadium.
In Sunday's other game, Hawthorn has confirmed the inclusion of big guns Jaeger O'Meara and Jack Gunston as part of four changes to face Collingwood at the MCG.
>> SCROLL DOWN FOR INS AND OUTS
>> CLICK HERE FOR FULL TEAMS
Ah Chee has played all 11 games this season for the Lions, but with McCluggage returning from a hamstring niggle and youngsters Jaxon Prior and Deven Robertson grabbing their opportunities with both hands, the wingman has been left out.
The Dockers have called up Lloyd Meek and Ethan Hughes to help replace missing trio Matt Taberner, Michael Walters and Heath Chapman.
O'Meara missed last week's loss against Gold Coast with illness and has been recalled to help a midfield that was soundly beaten, while Gunston has returned from an ankle injury quicker than expected.
Denver Grainger-Barras is among the omissions.
The Magpies have promoted Beau McCreery to the starting 22, with Tyler Brown dropped from last week's team that beat Carlton in a thriller.
Friday, June 3
Western Bulldogs v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: B.Smith
Out: J.Sweet (omitted), L.Cleary (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: L.Cleary (unused)
GEELONG
In: G.Rohan, R.Stanley
Out: S.Neale (omitted), F.Evans (omitted), Q.Narkle (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: Q.Narkle (unused)
Saturday, June 4
Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: P.Parnell, T.Walker
Out: J.Butts (concussion), L.Brown (HS Protocol), C.Jones (Medi-Sub)
New: Patrick Parnell
Last week's sub: C.Jones (replaced J.Butts)
WEST COAST
In: S.Hurn
Out: J.Jones (concussion), J.Rotham (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: J.Rotham (replaced J.McGovern)
Gold Coast v North Melbourne at TIO Stadium, 4.05pm ACST
GOLD COAST
In: J.Farrar, S.Day
Out: L.Casboult (calf), J.Sharp (omitted), C.Constable (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: C.Constable (unused)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: B.McKay
Out: C.Zurhaar (foot), J.Mahony (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: J.Mahony (unused)
Melbourne v Sydney at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: A.Tomlinson, J.Harmes, E.Langdon, T.McDonald, C.Salem
Out: T.Bedford (omitted), S.Weideman (omitted), T.Rivers (omitted), J.Melksham (omitted), S.May (concussion), L.Dunstan (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: L.Dunstan (replaced S.May)
SYDNEY
In: N.Blakey, J.Amartey
Out: L.Franklin (suspension), M.Roberts (omitted), B.Campbell (omitted)
Last week's sub: R.Fox (unused)
Sunday, June 5
Hawthorn v Collingwood at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: K.Hartigan, J.Gunston, N.Reeves, J.O'Meara
Out: D.Grainger-Barras (omitted), D.Howe (omitted), F.Maginness (omitted), S.Frost (suspension), J.Scrimshaw (concussion)
Last week's sub: F.Maginness (replaced J.Scrimshaw)
COLLINGWOOD
In: None
Out: T.Brown (omitted)
Last week's sub: B.McCreery (unused)
Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In:E.Hughes, L.Meek
Out: M.Taberner (back), M.Walters (hamstring), H.Chapman (hamstring)
Last week's sub: B.Banfield (replaced Matt Taberner)
BRISBANE
In: H.McCluggage
Out: C.Ah Chee (omitted), M.Robinson (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: M.Robinson (unused)