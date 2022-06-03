CALLUM Ah Chee is the unlucky omission for Brisbane as it welcomes back Hugh McCluggage for Sunday's top-four stoush with Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

In Sunday's other game, Hawthorn has confirmed the inclusion of big guns Jaeger O'Meara and Jack Gunston as part of four changes to face Collingwood at the MCG.

Ah Chee has played all 11 games this season for the Lions, but with McCluggage returning from a hamstring niggle and youngsters Jaxon Prior and Deven Robertson grabbing their opportunities with both hands, the wingman has been left out.

The Dockers have called up Lloyd Meek and Ethan Hughes to help replace missing trio Matt Taberner, Michael Walters and Heath Chapman.

O'Meara missed last week's loss against Gold Coast with illness and has been recalled to help a midfield that was soundly beaten, while Gunston has returned from an ankle injury quicker than expected.

Denver Grainger-Barras is among the omissions.

The Magpies have promoted Beau McCreery to the starting 22, with Tyler Brown dropped from last week's team that beat Carlton in a thriller.

Friday, June 3

Western Bulldogs v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: B.Smith

Out: J.Sweet (omitted), L.Cleary (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: L.Cleary (unused)

GEELONG

In: G.Rohan, R.Stanley

Out: S.Neale (omitted), F.Evans (omitted), Q.Narkle (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: Q.Narkle (unused)

Saturday, June 4

Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: P.Parnell, T.Walker

Out: J.Butts (concussion), L.Brown (HS Protocol), C.Jones (Medi-Sub)

New: Patrick Parnell

Last week's sub: C.Jones (replaced J.Butts)

WEST COAST

In: S.Hurn

Out: J.Jones (concussion), J.Rotham (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Rotham (replaced J.McGovern)

Gold Coast v North Melbourne at TIO Stadium, 4.05pm ACST

GOLD COAST

In: J.Farrar, S.Day

Out: L.Casboult (calf), J.Sharp (omitted), C.Constable (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: C.Constable (unused)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: B.McKay

Out: C.Zurhaar (foot), J.Mahony (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Mahony (unused)

Melbourne v Sydney at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: A.Tomlinson, J.Harmes, E.Langdon, T.McDonald, C.Salem

Out: T.Bedford (omitted), S.Weideman (omitted), T.Rivers (omitted), J.Melksham (omitted), S.May (concussion), L.Dunstan (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: L.Dunstan (replaced S.May)

SYDNEY

In: N.Blakey, J.Amartey

Out: L.Franklin (suspension), M.Roberts (omitted), B.Campbell (omitted)

Last week's sub: R.Fox (unused)

Sunday, June 5

Hawthorn v Collingwood at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: K.Hartigan, J.Gunston, N.Reeves, J.O'Meara

Out: D.Grainger-Barras (omitted), D.Howe (omitted), F.Maginness (omitted), S.Frost (suspension), J.Scrimshaw (concussion)

Last week's sub: F.Maginness (replaced J.Scrimshaw)

COLLINGWOOD

In: None

Out: T.Brown (omitted)

Last week's sub: B.McCreery (unused)

Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In:E.Hughes, L.Meek

Out: M.Taberner (back), M.Walters (hamstring), H.Chapman (hamstring)

Last week's sub: B.Banfield (replaced Matt Taberner)

BRISBANE

In: H.McCluggage

Out: C.Ah Chee (omitted), M.Robinson (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: M.Robinson (unused)