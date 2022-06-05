Fremantle fans celebrate after the win over Brisbane in round 12 on June 5, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Three clubs make three huge statement wins

- The gun Docker in Brownlow form

- The Dees are an 'also-ran team' without May

- Was two-match ban the right call for Bailey Smith?

In today's episode

0:37 – Flagmantle is keeping the flag race “wide open”

2:06 – The Dockers midfielder in Brownlow form

3:35 – How does Nat Fyfe fit back into his side?

4:45 – Lesser-known forwards get the job done

5:44 – Paddy McCartin is loving his footy…and dominating

8:26 – Melbourne’s malaise continues

12:11 – Is there an issue with the way Cody Weightman and Jack Ginnivan are officiated?

15:14 – “Problems everywhere” for the Bulldogs

17:10 – How many weeks should Bailey Smith be suspended for?