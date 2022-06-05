IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Three clubs make three huge statement wins
- The gun Docker in Brownlow form
- The Dees are an 'also-ran team' without May
- Was two-match ban the right call for Bailey Smith?
In today's episode
0:37 – Flagmantle is keeping the flag race “wide open”
2:06 – The Dockers midfielder in Brownlow form
3:35 – How does Nat Fyfe fit back into his side?
4:45 – Lesser-known forwards get the job done
5:44 – Paddy McCartin is loving his footy…and dominating
8:26 – Melbourne’s malaise continues
12:11 – Is there an issue with the way Cody Weightman and Jack Ginnivan are officiated?
15:14 – “Problems everywhere” for the Bulldogs
17:10 – How many weeks should Bailey Smith be suspended for?