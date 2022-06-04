SYDNEY has handed Melbourne a second successive defeat on Saturday night, the visitors proving too strong in the 10.13 (73) to 9.7 (61) upset win at the MCG.

The Demons led by 26 points late in the first quarter, due as much to the Swans' inaccuracy as any domination of play, but either way the reigning premiers looked to be finding their mojo after last round's loss to Fremantle.

Sydney wasn't to be denied though and five consecutive goals in the second term saw it take a two-point lead into half-time.

Only one goal was kicked between the two sides in the third quarter - to Melbourne - handing the home team a seven-point advantage at the final break, which Max Gawn extended to 13 within the first minute of play resuming.

However, the Swans answered with the next four goals and held on under intense pressure, sending notice out to the rest of the competition that they are a mature side ready to make a move on the flag.

Young Swan stands up after corridor chaos Sydney forward Logan McDonald kicks a huge goal off one step, after a rare Melbourne skill error

After losing Lance Franklin to suspension, veteran Sam Reid was required to stand up as the Swans' key forward and he did so with intent, kicking three first-half goals and providing a target for his teammates and a headache for opposition defenders.

Max Gawn led from the front for the Demons, dominating ruck contests, racking up disposals, kicking three goals and almost single-handedly keeping his side in the game through the final term, while Jack Viney got plenty of the ball and provided his usual ferocity.

MELBOURNE 5.1 7.1 8.6 9.7 (61)

SYDNEY 1.5 6.9 6.11 10.13 (73)

GOALS

Melbourne: Fritsch 3, Gawn 3, Jackson, Jordon, Langdon

Sydney: Reid 3, McDonald 3, Papley 2, Gulden, Heeney

LATE CHANGES

Melbourne: Tom McDonald (ankle soreness) replaced in selected side by Mitch Brown

MEDICAL SUBS

Melbourne: Toby Bedford

Sydney: Ben Ronke, replaced Colin O'Riordan in the first quarter