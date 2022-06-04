Zach Tuohy holds his head after being headbutted by Bailey Smith during Geelong's clash against the Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs star Bailey Smith has been handed a two-match ban for headbutting Geelong's Zach Tuohy on Friday night.

Smith was reported for a headbutt on Tuohy during a three-quarter time scuffle in the Dogs' 13-point loss to Geelong.

The star midfielder is set to be sidelined for two games after the Match Review Officer (MRO) deemed his conduct intentional, high contact and medium impact.

Like Cats and Dogs: Smith reported for headbutt as tempers flare There were fireworks at the three-quarter time break with Bailey Smith and Zach Tuohy involved in this heated incident

While the Bulldogs (6-6) have a bye in round 13, Smith will miss encounters against Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn if he accepts the ban.

Tuohy was charged with "other misconduct" against Smith and can accept a $1,000 sanction with an early plea.

The Cat played down the incident in an interview on Fox Footy post-game, saying: "Emotions were obviously getting the better of both of us.

"I was pulling and dragging at him as much as he was me so there was not much in it. When the game gets so close and given we had such a big lead cut back to a small margin, emotions get high so there was all love at the end."