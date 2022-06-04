WESTERN Bulldogs star Bailey Smith has been handed a two-match ban for headbutting Geelong's Zach Tuohy on Friday night.
Smith was reported for a headbutt on Tuohy during a three-quarter time scuffle in the Dogs' 13-point loss to Geelong.
The star midfielder is set to be sidelined for two games after the Match Review Officer (MRO) deemed his conduct intentional, high contact and medium impact.
While the Bulldogs (6-6) have a bye in round 13, Smith will miss encounters against Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn if he accepts the ban.
Tuohy was charged with "other misconduct" against Smith and can accept a $1,000 sanction with an early plea.
The Cat played down the incident in an interview on Fox Footy post-game, saying: "Emotions were obviously getting the better of both of us.
"I was pulling and dragging at him as much as he was me so there was not much in it. When the game gets so close and given we had such a big lead cut back to a small margin, emotions get high so there was all love at the end."