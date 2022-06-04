Shane McAdam celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against West Coast in round 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE made the most of a fast start to record a 31-point victory over West Coast at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

The Crows kicked eight of the first nine goals of the game before claiming a 13.10 (88) to 8.9 (57) win.

It ended Adelaide's five-match losing streak and extended the Eagles' to eight as West Coast slumped to 1-11.

Taylor Walker, Darcy Fogarty and Shane McAdam each kicked three goals for the Crows in a contest played in wet conditions.

Rory Laird (33 disposals and a goal), Ben Keays (29), Matt Crouch (27) and Jackson Hately (25) all had plenty of the ball for the Crows.

Andrew Gaff collected 30 touches and kicked a goal, while Luke Shuey (27 disposals) and Jack Redden (26 and a goal) were also busy.