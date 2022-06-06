Griffin Logue in action against Brisbane in round 12, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

MAYBE TOM McDonald was right after all.

Remember in round seven when Demons forward McDonald denied James Harmes a potential Goal of the Year contender with a mark on the goal-line against Hawthorn in round seven?

Even though the end result was six points for Melbourne, McDonald was criticised for 'robbing' his teammate of a cracking goal.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard T-Mac plays it safe after Harmes' bursting run Tom McDonald marks the ball on the goal-line, preventing James Harmes from landing a potential goal of the year contender

A similar scenario happened in Fremantle's win over Brisbane on Sunday when Travis Colyer took three bounces and launched a long bomb with an unmarked Griffin Logue in the goalsquare.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Logue pays hefty price for unselfish act Fremantle misses out on a near-certain goal after Griffin Logue decides not to mark Travis Colyer's running shot

Logue took the unselfish approach and opted to let it go through, but it proved costly with the Sherrin landing on its point and bouncing up, which allowed a Lions defender to rush it through.

While the decision didn't prove costly in the end, it wasn't missed by McDonald, who promptly tweeted his thoughts on Logue's call.

That’s why you mark it on the line #AFLFreoLions — Tom McDonald (@TomMcDonald92) June 5, 2022

Fortunately for Logue and the Dockers, the career defender's decision wasn't costly as Freo burst clear in the second half to record a stirring win over another premiership contender following victory over Melbourne in round 11.

The Dockers now sit third after 12 rounds with nine wins and three losses, just a game behind the ladder-leading Demons.