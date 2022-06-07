JAKE Melksham has had surgery on an hand infection that resulted from his alcohol-fuelled fight with teammate Steven May, ruling him out of all football this weekend.

The club had already banned May from Monday's Queen's Birthday blockbuster against Collingwood after the altercation, given he was drinking while still under the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols.

Both players had been required to do community service in the wake of the incident on Sunday night but Melksham will now miss a game after an operation to clean up his hand.

“Jake performed really strongly at VFL level last weekend and it’s disappointing to not have him available for selection this week," Melbourne football boss Alan Richardson said.



“What is more disappointing is that the injury keeping him out of the frame for selection is a result of the altercation Jake was involved in on Sunday evening.



“As a footy club we are deeply embarrassed by the events of Sunday and Jake and Steven understand that they have let our club, their teammates and our members down. I want to make it very clear that as a club, we do not condone violence of any manner, and the fact that our players allowed any disagreement to escalate to a physical level is completely unacceptable."

On Tuesday, May lamented his "bad error of judgement" and said he'd have to prove himself to his teammates again.

The star defender was concussed in a collision with teammate Jake Lever during the first quarter in the loss to Fremantle in round 11and he was sorely missed in the back-line as the Demons went down to Sydney last week.