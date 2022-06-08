IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Our mid-season All-Australian team unpacked
- A lot at stake for Richmond and Port Adelaide
- Huge night for Charlie Dixon
- More on Dees fight and Steven May
In today's episode ...
1:00 – What the All Australian backline might look like
3:40 – A midfield mix that stands out from the rest
4:39 – Selecting a forward line
8:19 – A “massive clash” at the MCG tonight
9:19 – Don’t rule the Tigers out of season 2022 yet
11:05 – Dylan Grimes in game 200 comes up against Charlie Dixon
14:04 – The fallout continues from May and Melksham’s altercation