HAWTHORN pair Josh Ward and Max Lynch will both miss another game due to concussion and won't return until after the mid-season bye.

Ward hasn't played since he suffered a concussion against Richmond's VFL side at Box Hill City Oval on May 15, while Lynch has been sidelined for the past three weeks after suffering a head knock in the dying minutes of the win over Brisbane in Launceston in round 10.

AFL.com.au understands the pair are still experiencing symptoms and yet to pass concussion protocols, taking a bit longer than first thought to fully recover.

After being selected with pick No.7 in last November's NAB AFL Draft, Ward earned a round one debut following an impressive pre-season and played seven of the first eight games of the year before being omitted ahead of round nine.

Ward has trained at Waverley Park in recent weeks and looked close to returning last week, but hasn't been able to complete the final stages of concussion protocols.

Lynch has endured a nightmare run since crossing from Collingwood during last October's trade period, managing only six appearances due to concussion issues and health and safety protocols.

Both Hawthorn and Box Hill have a bye next weekend, providing Ward and Lynch with an extra fortnight to fully recover before they can resume in the second half of the season.

Sam Mitchell's side will also be without emerging key forward Mitch Lewis for this weekend's trip to Perth to face Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

The 23-year-old has kicked the 10th-most goals in the AFL this year with 27 next to his name from nine appearances, averaging the fourth-most per game behind only Charlie Curnow, Jeremy Cameron and Tom Lynch.

Lewis pulled up with swelling in his knee on Monday after kicking four goals against Collingwood at the MCG on Sunday.

The club chose to take a cautious approach with the four-hour flight and the week off coming up, but expects the Calder Cannons product to be available when Hawthorn faces the Western Bulldogs in round 15.

Hawthorn named Sam Frost, Jack Scrimshaw and Jackson Callow for the clash against the Dockers.