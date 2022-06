Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge and Bailey Smith leave Marvel Stadium after defeating North Melbourne in R5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has called for the AFL illicit drugs policy to be scrapped as Bailey Smith faces a suspension.

Star midfielder Smith will be interviewed by the AFL Integrity Unit in the coming days after being caught on video with illicit substances last year.

The video and images emerged last week, with Smith later apologising for "indulging in behaviours in late 2021 of which I am deeply ashamed".

The 21-year-old, who is currently serving a two-match suspension for headbutting an opponent, is likely to cop another two-match ban for "conduct unbecoming".

He could also cop a strike under the illicit drugs policy.

Beveridge, who has offered Smith his support, questioned the value of the three-strike policy.

"None of us are really sure it works," Beveridge told reporters on Monday.

"Ultimately the clubs, the people, the constituents at the football clubs are here to help and support our players.

"And essentially any player with a clinically diagnosed mental health challenge will never be exposed to the policy anyway."

Smith has been outspoken about his mental health struggles.

The mullet-adorned midfielder is one of the League's most marketable stars but has struggled to cope with fame during his four seasons with the Bulldogs.

Smith told News Corp he turned to partying last year to deal with his mental health issues, including "chronic anxiety", which were exacerbated by last year's Grand Final defeat.

Marcus Bontempelli and Bailey Smith after the Bulldogs' loss in the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"I just had to take that month off, and I didn't know what my future looked like from there," Smith said.

"I didn't know if I'd ever get back to good form, or get back on the straight and narrow.

"There have certainly been really dark days.

"Even now, I haven't brushed my teeth in two days just because of this stuff.

"It does hit me, and I do get waves of chronic anxiety and it's difficult."

Smith told News Corp he almost felt relieved that video and images of him with illicit substances had emerged.

He said he is ready to be held accountable and get help, urging others in a similar position to do the same.

Smith said his parents and girlfriend had been his main supporters, adding that Beveridge had been the first to offer his support last week.

