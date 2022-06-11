Bailey Smith after being reported for headbutting during the Western Bulldogs' loss to Geelong in round 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs star Bailey Smith has apologised after images surfaced on social media showing him holding a bag of an unidentified substance.

Smith shot to cult hero status last year, with his hot form and trademark mullet making him one of the most recognisable players in the League.

>>SCROLL DOWN TO READ FULL STATEMENTS FROM BAILEY SMITH AND CEO AMEET BAINS

But the 21-year-old has struggled with the attention at times and took a leave of absence last December to deal with personal issues.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, Smith said his mental health had "dramatically deteriorated" following the Dogs' loss to Melbourne in the Grand Final.

"After much reflection, I am now in a position to confess to indulging in behaviours in late 2021 of which I am deeply ashamed," he said.

Bailey Smith handballs during the Western Bulldogs' clash against the Gold Coast Suns in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I do not have an excuse for those behaviours, however the state of my mental health over that period post Grand Final dramatically deteriorated, and I spiralled out of control leading to poor decision making and actions at the time. All of this resulting in the leave I took from football at the commencement of pre-season training late last year.

"The depth of my emotions over that period, coupled with some of my behaviours, have reminded me that, as a person, I am still very much a work-in-progress."

The AFL will interview Smith in the coming days.

"AFL players are well-educated when it comes to the harms associated with the use of illicit substances, and have a responsibility to themselves, their clubs and their professional careers to uphold community expectations," an AFL statement read.

>>READ THE FULL AFL STATEMENT HERE

Smith is currently serving a two-match ban for headbutting Geelong's Zach Tuohy.

"I understand what happened was outside of what's expected of AFL players. Unfortunately, I let my emotions get the better of me, which is out of character for me," Smith said after that incident.

Zach Tuohy holds his head after being headbutted by Bailey Smith during Geelong's clash against the Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

"I am determined to come back in a couple of weeks to continue giving 100 per cent for my teammates and the club."

The Bulldogs (6-6) have a bye this week before taking on Greater Western Sydney next Saturday.

STATEMENT FROM WESTERN BULLDOGS CEO AMEET BAINS

We are extremely disappointed to have observed social media content showing Bailey Smith with an illicit substance.

This content was captured after the 2021 AFL season, while the players were on personal leave.

We absolutely do not condone our players being involved with illicit substances and firmly believe players are well-educated on what constitutes appropriate behaviour.

As a football club with significant influence, we have a responsibility to uphold the highest of standards, as we represent the community, our members and fans, our corporate partners and our other stakeholders.

Bailey is a young man who has faced many challenges and pressures off the field in recent times which he has spoken of extensively. He endured a particularly difficult time towards the end of last year that ultimately led to time away from football.

While this clearly does not excuse his behaviour, it is our responsibility as a Club to ensure we have supported, and we continue to support, Bailey’s health and wellbeing.

We are encouraged that this year Bailey has successfully put steps in place to ensure he can manage his mental health and be strong in his decision-making, while being able to perform to the best of his ability on the field. This has been reflected in his strong on-field performances across the 2022 AFL season.

The Club has supported Bailey through this process, and we will continue to work closely with him and provide him the support he needs, as he continues his journey as a Bulldogs player.

The Club and the AFL Integrity Unit continue to investigate the emergence of the content on social media and the context surrounding it. An outcome of that investigation will be communicated in due course.

STATEMENT FROM BAILEY SMITH

I have recently been made aware of the presence of social media content that shows me with an illicit substance.

In confronting this, the temptation is to speak in vague generalities and avoid the issue. However, I am determined to learn the lessons of my past and be a better person in the future.

After much reflection, I am now in a position to confess to indulging in behaviours in late 2021 of which I am deeply ashamed. I do not have an excuse for those behaviours, however the state of my mental health over that period post Grand Final dramatically deteriorated, and I spiralled out of control leading to poor decision making and actions at the time. All of this resulting in the leave I took from football at the commencement of pre-season training late last year.

The depth of my emotions over that period, coupled with some of my behaviours, have reminded me that, as a person, I am still very much a work-in-progress.

I know I have obligations beyond myself, not just contractually – but in terms of the example I set through the decisions I make, and I will be better.

I have made mistakes. I am very aware of that, and I fully own it.

I unreservedly apologise to my family, my teammates, my club and its sponsors, the AFL, my supporters and my sponsors.

I have made mistakes, but I resolve to learn from each and to do all I can to avoid letting myself down, and those around me.