COLLINGWOOD is boosted by the return of Jamie Elliott for the Queen's Birthday blockbuster against Melbourne, which welcomes back Michael Hibberd.

Elliott was a late withdrawal for the Magpies' win over Hawthorn last week through illness, but returns for Monday's clash at the MCG, replacing Reef McInnes (shoulder).

Hibberd, meanwhile, is in for his first game of 2022 after struggling with a calf injury.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR INS AND OUTS

>> CLICK HERE FOR FULL TEAMS

The defender joins debutant Daniel Turner in the side, with the pair replacing Jayden Hunt and Adam Tomlinson. Sam Weideman missed out again.

Despite concerns over a knee injury, Brody Mihocek has been named to face the Dees.

While the Magpies (7-5) go into the clash on the back of three straight wins, Melbourne (10-2) has lost its past two and endured a tumultuous week.

It emerged this week that teammates Steven May and Jake Melksham fought, with the former suspended for one game and the latter needing two surgeries after his hand became infected.

Sunday, June 12

North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Hall, J.Stephenson

Out: B.McKay (concussion), T.Thomas (omitted), A.Bosenavulagi (omitted)

Last week's sub: A.Bosenavulagi (replaced B.McKay)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: A.Kennedy, L.Whitfield

Out: B.Hill (illness), J.Brander (omitted), X.O'Halloran (Medi-Sub)

Last game's sub: X.O'Halloran (replaced C.Ward)

Monday, June 13

Collingwood v Melbourne at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Elliott

Out: R.McInnes (shoulder), T.Brown (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: T.Brown (replaced R.McInnes)

MELBOURNE

In: M.Hibberd, D.Turner

Out: J.Hunt (omitted), A.Tomlinson (omitted), T.Bedford (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: T.Bedford (unused)