FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.
The state league action kicks off on Friday night with the return of Western Bulldogs stars Josh Bruce and Lachie Hunter in Footscray's VFL clash with Carlton at Ikon Park from 7.35pm AEST.
Bruce is playing his first game since rupturing the ACL in his knee against Essendon in round 21 last year, while Hunter is returning from personal leave, having last played AFL in round five against North Melbourne.
Round 13 of the VFL continues on Saturday with Werribee hosting Geelong from 1.05pm AEST, followed by Sandringham and Essendon doing battle from 2.05pm AEST.
The Cats are rolling out a number of stars with Shaun Higgins, Jack Henry, Esava Ratugolea, Max Holmes and Quinton Narkle all in action.
The VFL round concludes on Sunday with four games, starting with Gold Coast v GWS Giants and Sydney v Williamstown both starting at 11.35am AEST.
>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL, VFLW and WAFL games you want to watch
Fans of the VFLW can catch week two of the finals series on Sunday, with Essendon and Casey Demons facing off for a Grand Final berth from 11.05am AEST, while Hawthorn hosts the Southern Saints in a do-or-die semi-final.
Meanwhile, there's a huge five-game slate of WAFL games on Saturday, starting with West Coast v Subiaco from 11.05am AWST and also featuring a huge clash between ladder leader East Fremantle and third-placed Claremont from 2.10pm AWST
>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL and WAFL games you want to watch
The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.
>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game
>> Check out the WAFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game
Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.
Smithy's VFL fixture, round 13
Friday, June 17
Carlton v Footscray, Ikon Park, 7.35pm AEST
Saturday, June 18
Werribee v Geelong, Avalon Airport Oval, 1.05pm AEST
Sandringham v Essendon, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 2.05pm AEST
Sunday, June 19
Gold Coast v GWS Giants, Metricon Stadium, 11.35am AEST
Sydney v Williamstown, Blacktown International Sportspark, 11.35am AEST
Northern Bullants v Southport, Preston City Oval, 12.05pm AEST
Coburg v Richmond, Piranha Park, 2.10pm AEST
VFLW finals, week one
Sunday, June 19
Essendon v Casey Demons, Windy Hill, 11.05am AEST
Hawthorn v Southern Saints, Box Hill City Oval, 1.05pm AEST
WAFL fixture, round nine
Saturday, June 18
West Coast v Subiaco, Optus Stadium, 11.05am AWST
East Fremantle v Claremont, WACA, 2.10pm AWST
Peel Thunder v East Perth, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST
West Perth v Swan Districts, Pentanet Stadium, 2.10pm AWST
South Fremantle v Perth, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.10pm AWST