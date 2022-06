Clayton Oliver and Oscar McInerney during the 2021 qualifying final on August 28, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Season-shaping round 15

- Can Tigers add a fourth flag to their dynasty?

- Jordan De Goey and the issue of consent

- Struggling Crows

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.