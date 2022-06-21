COLLINGWOOD pair Jack Ginnivan and Isaac Quaynor have apologised for a video they posted on social media.

In a since-deleted video posted on TikTok, Ginnivan and Quaynor took part in a trend in which they rated women's looks.

Ginnivan, 19, and Quaynor, 22, apologised in a separate video on Tuesday.

"Hey guys, just wanted to jump on here and apologise for the TikTok video," Quaynor said.

"We did a trend that we did not think about before posting and we're really sorry for making the mistake of participating in it and then posting it.

"We've since realised that it's just not acceptable and it doesn't align with the values that both of us hold. We'll keep learning about what we should and shouldn't post as there's a lot to learn from."

Ginnivan added: "We're sorry to everyone at the club, across all platforms, our members, supporters for any impact we've caused. Thanks guys and we're so sorry again."

The apology came on the same day the Pies strongly condemned the "disrespectful conduct" of Jordan De Goey.

Collingwood has slapped Jordan De Goey with a suspended $25,000 fine after the player's "disrespectful conduct" in Bali last week.

Footage emerged on social media showing De Goey dancing with two women and making rude gestures.