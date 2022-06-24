Reilly O'Brien attempts a mark during the R14 clash between Adelaide and Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium on June 19, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

WE ARE saying 'bye bye' to the byes because it's round 15 and things have returned to normal.

Lions jet Hugh McCluggage (MID, $841,000) got the round started with a game-high 136 on Thursday night but it was the Demons who got back to their winning ways. Popular selections Clayton Oliver (MID, $956,000) and Christian Petracca (MID, $800,000) both hit triple figures, although the most popular player in this game, Lachie Neale (MID, $945,000), had a tough night after getting tagged by James Harmes. He finished the night on 79, his lowest score for the year.

With many Draft leagues back in action after the three weeks off during the bye rounds, let's get stuck into what's coming up and the moves you could be considering to set yourself up for a successful weekend of Fantasy football.

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for round 15.

Jordan Dawson (DEF/MID, $839,000) – Coming off 118, Dawson's match-up this week suits him like never before. The Roos give up plenty of marks and Dawson will reward you instantly.

Stephen Coniglio (MID/FWD, $786,000) – A new coach has given Coniglio a new lease of life and his scores of 105, 130, 108 and 120 certainly reflect that. You must be on board.

Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $784,000) – Taranto has now dropped $120k and is now cheaper than ever before. Yet to play under his new coach, expect him to be back in the middle where he belongs.

Massimo D'Ambrosio (DEF, $204,000) – Although D'Ambrosio only had 44 last week, he certainly showed what he was capable of by scoring 28 in the second term. He's the best downgrade available!

Massimo D'Ambrosio celebrates Essendon's win over St Kilda in round 14 on June 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Live Teams Show

Most traded in

Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $537,000) – 16.5k

– 16.5k Reilly O'Brien (RUC, $759,000) – 4.5k

– 4.5k Darcy Cameron (RUC/FWD, $775,000) – 4.4k

– 4.4k Patrick Parnell (DEF, $261,000) – 3.9k

– 3.9k Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $929,000) – 3.6k

Plenty of coaches cashed in with Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $537,000) who played on Thursday night for his score of 125. He was super-impressive and sent many coaches off to bed with huge smiles on their faces. With so many issues in the ruck department, it's no surprise that Reilly O'Brien (RUC, $759,000) and Darcy Cameron (RUC/FWD, $775,000) are being highly targeted this week.

Most traded out

Zak Butters (MID/FWD, $614,000) – 14.9k

– 14.9k Braydon Preuss (RUC, $657,000) – 12k

– 12k Max Gawn (RUC, $845,000) – 11.3k

– 11.3k Tim English (RUC/FWD, $884,000) – 9.5k

– 9.5k Greg Clark (MID, $456,000) – 5.2k

Hold or fold? Warnie is folding with Tim English (RUC/FWD, $884,000) now that he is missing this week with concussion, or could it be two weeks? During the week, Luke Beveridge said: "The timeline is pretty tight (for round 16). If he's ok, he'll probably be eligible for the Brisbane game. That'll be up in the air based on his history."

Calvin and Roy, on the other hand, are holding Braydon Preuss (RUC, $657,000). Preuss injured his ankle and copped a one-week suspension last week but looks set to return in round 16. Fingers crossed this falls into place, but as we know with Preuss … anything can happen.

Whereas with Max Gawn (RUC, $845,000), there are reports floating around that maybe he will be back quicker than expected with some saying he is a chance to play next week. That's a very quick turnaround from an injury that was set to sideline him for up to five weeks. Watch this space.

Melbourne skipper Max Gawn looks dejected after the Demons' loss to Collingwood in round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Jack Macrae v Hawthorn

Make no mistake about it, Macrae loves playing the Hawks and with previous scores of 128, 112, 124, 116 and 126 against them, it's easy to see why. Coming off 148 last week, he's running hot and meets the easiest team for midfielders to score against this year.

No.2 – Andrew Brayshaw v Carlton

With previous scores of 141 and 131, Brayshaw is a scoring machine. He has already played the Blues this year and on that occasion he didn't struggle with 116. Get on!

No.3 – Callum Mills v St Kilda

Mills is one of the best in the game and scoring more than 120 seems to be something he does with ease. Despite not scoring more than 100 in his last six games against the Saints, he should break the drought at home on Saturday night.

No.4 – Rory Laird v North Melbourne

If Laird can avoid the tag of Turner, he could replicate what he has scored on the Roos in the past. With previous scores of 140, 90, 100, 115 and 138 … this one could be huge.

No.5 – Jordan Dawson v North Melbourne

Last time the Kangaroos played, they allowed five GWS defenders to have 10+ marks. Coming off a nice 118 last week against the Suns, expect Dawson to have plenty of +6s in what could be a big day out for the running defender/wingman.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.