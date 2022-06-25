THE 2022 NAB AFL U18 Championships continues this weekend with two massive games.

After Vic Metro beat the Allies on Saturday, the action continues on Sunday with South Australia hosting Vic Country at Thebarton Oval.

Adelaide father-son prospect Max Michalanney is one to watch, along with top-10 hopeful Harry Lemmey.

For Vic Country, Oliver Hollands and Zane Duursma (brothers of Sun Elijah and Port's Xavier) are both in action.

All matches in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships will be live streamed on the AFL.com.au and the AFL Live official app.

South Australia v Vic Country at Thebarton Oval, Sunday June 26

South Australia

2. Blake Hansen 08/04/2004

3. Max Blacker 14/07/2004

4. Kelsey Rypstra 02/05/2004

5. Tyson Walls 05/03/2004

6. Jakob Ryan 20/09/2004

7. Nick Sadler 08/01/2004

8. Kobe Ryan 17/02/2004

9. Archie Lovelock 19/12/2004

11. Jake Walker 17/07/2004

13. Max Michalanney 26/02/2004

14. Jack Delean 15/04/2005

17. Alex Holt 28/01/2005

20. Nathan Barkla 30/03/2004

21. Mattaes Phillipou 27/12/2004

28. Adam D’Aloia 09/04/2004

30. William Patton 04/01/2005

31. Harvey Pedler 18/10/2004

33. Billy Dowling 01/07/2004

36. Adam Deakin 16/08/2004

37. Brodie Tuck 06/12/2004

38. Isaac Keeler 23/04/2004

39. Kyle Marshall 10/04/2004

40. Harrison Lemmey 30/01/2004

42. Phoenix Foster 12/09/2004

43. Shaun Bennier 24/02/2004

45. Harry Barnett 22/01/2004

Vic Country

1. Jack O'Sullivan 22/10/2004

2. Mitch Szybkowski 09/01/2004

4. Jaxon Binns 29/10/2004

5. Jhye Clark 23/07/2004

6. Noah Long 23/08/2004

8. Oliver Hollands 16/01/2004

9. Zane Duursma 28/08/2005

10. Jonti Schuback 18/03/2004

12. Coby Burgiel 09/09/2004

13. Finn Emile-Brennan 07/05/2004

14. Harley Reid 17/04/2005

15. Ted Clohesy 06/09/2004

17. Caleb Mitchell 10/08/2004

18. Toby McMullin 06/08/2004

25. Aaron Cadman 03/03/2004

27. Cooper Vickery 16/12/2004

28. Oscar Murdoch 24/09/2004

32. Hugh Bond 25/09/2004

33. Henry Hustwaite 20/07/2004

34. James Van Es 07/08/2004

37. Archer Reid 19/09/2005

38. Olivier Northam 28/07/2004

40. Max Knobel 27/06/2004



11. Charlie Barnett (emg) 24/08/2004

36. Jed Brereton (emg) 09/06/2003

39. Harvey Howe (emg) 26/10/2004