THE 2022 NAB AFL U18 Championships continues this weekend with two massive games.
After Vic Metro beat the Allies on Saturday, the action continues on Sunday with South Australia hosting Vic Country at Thebarton Oval.
Adelaide father-son prospect Max Michalanney is one to watch, along with top-10 hopeful Harry Lemmey.
For Vic Country, Oliver Hollands and Zane Duursma (brothers of Sun Elijah and Port's Xavier) are both in action.
>> WATCH IT LIVE FROM 1.30pm ACST
All matches in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships will be live streamed on the AFL.com.au and the AFL Live official app.
South Australia v Vic Country at Thebarton Oval, Sunday June 26
South Australia
2. Blake Hansen 08/04/2004
3. Max Blacker 14/07/2004
4. Kelsey Rypstra 02/05/2004
5. Tyson Walls 05/03/2004
6. Jakob Ryan 20/09/2004
7. Nick Sadler 08/01/2004
8. Kobe Ryan 17/02/2004
9. Archie Lovelock 19/12/2004
11. Jake Walker 17/07/2004
13. Max Michalanney 26/02/2004
14. Jack Delean 15/04/2005
17. Alex Holt 28/01/2005
20. Nathan Barkla 30/03/2004
21. Mattaes Phillipou 27/12/2004
28. Adam D’Aloia 09/04/2004
30. William Patton 04/01/2005
31. Harvey Pedler 18/10/2004
33. Billy Dowling 01/07/2004
36. Adam Deakin 16/08/2004
37. Brodie Tuck 06/12/2004
38. Isaac Keeler 23/04/2004
39. Kyle Marshall 10/04/2004
40. Harrison Lemmey 30/01/2004
42. Phoenix Foster 12/09/2004
43. Shaun Bennier 24/02/2004
45. Harry Barnett 22/01/2004
Vic Country
1. Jack O'Sullivan 22/10/2004
2. Mitch Szybkowski 09/01/2004
4. Jaxon Binns 29/10/2004
5. Jhye Clark 23/07/2004
6. Noah Long 23/08/2004
8. Oliver Hollands 16/01/2004
9. Zane Duursma 28/08/2005
10. Jonti Schuback 18/03/2004
12. Coby Burgiel 09/09/2004
13. Finn Emile-Brennan 07/05/2004
14. Harley Reid 17/04/2005
15. Ted Clohesy 06/09/2004
17. Caleb Mitchell 10/08/2004
18. Toby McMullin 06/08/2004
25. Aaron Cadman 03/03/2004
27. Cooper Vickery 16/12/2004
28. Oscar Murdoch 24/09/2004
32. Hugh Bond 25/09/2004
33. Henry Hustwaite 20/07/2004
34. James Van Es 07/08/2004
37. Archer Reid 19/09/2005
38. Olivier Northam 28/07/2004
40. Max Knobel 27/06/2004
11. Charlie Barnett (emg) 24/08/2004
36. Jed Brereton (emg) 09/06/2003
39. Harvey Howe (emg) 26/10/2004