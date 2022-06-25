Sam Reid, Darragh Joyce, Tom Hickey and Rowan Marshall compete for the ball during the R21 clash between St Kilda and Sydney on August 7, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney v St Kilda at the SCG, 7.25pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Sydney: Lewis Taylor

St Kilda: Darragh Joyce

Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Richmond: Ivan Soldo replaced in selected side by Hugo Ralphsmith

Geelong: Gary Rohan replaced in selected side by Zach Guthrie

MEDICAL SUBS

Geelong: Cooper Stephens

Richmond: Ivan Soldo

Carlton v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Carlton: Matt Owies replaced in selected side by Jesse Motlop

MEDICAL SUBS

Carlton: Will Setterfield

Fremantle: Mitch Crowden

