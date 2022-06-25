>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App
Sydney v St Kilda at the SCG, 7.25pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Sydney: Lewis Taylor
St Kilda: Darragh Joyce
Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Richmond: Ivan Soldo replaced in selected side by Hugo Ralphsmith
Geelong: Gary Rohan replaced in selected side by Zach Guthrie
MEDICAL SUBS
Geelong: Cooper Stephens
Richmond: Ivan Soldo
Carlton v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Carlton: Matt Owies replaced in selected side by Jesse Motlop
MEDICAL SUBS
Carlton: Will Setterfield
Fremantle: Mitch Crowden
