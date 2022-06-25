GEELONG has made a very late change ahead of today's blockbuster against Richmond with Gary Rohan ruled out with illness.
The Cats pulled the speedy forward out 20 minute before the bounce with Zach Guthrie, who was originally the sub, promoted to the 22.
Cooper Stephens will now start as the sub.
The Tigers also made a late change, dropping ruckman Ivan Soldo from the 22 in place of Hugo Ralphsmith, but have named Soldo as the sub.
>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App
Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Richmond: Ivan Soldo replaced in selected side by Hugo Ralphsmith
Geelong: Gary Rohan replaced in the selected side by Zach Guthrie
MEDICAL SUBS
Geelong: Cooper Stephens
Richmond: Ivan Soldo
FOLLOW IT LIVE Cats v Tigers
Carlton v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Carlton: Matt Owies replaced in selected side by Jesse Motlop
MEDICAL SUBS
Carlton: Will Setterfield
Fremantle: Mitch Crowden
FOLLOW IT LIVE Blues v Dockers