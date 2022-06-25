Ivan Soldo and Jeremy Finlayson compete in the ruck during Port Adelaide's clash against Richmond in round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has made a very late change ahead of today's blockbuster against Richmond with Gary Rohan ruled out with illness.

The Cats pulled the speedy forward out 20 minute before the bounce with Zach Guthrie, who was originally the sub, promoted to the 22.

Cooper Stephens will now start as the sub.

The Tigers also made a late change, dropping ruckman Ivan Soldo from the 22 in place of Hugo Ralphsmith, but have named Soldo as the sub.

Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Richmond: Ivan Soldo replaced in selected side by Hugo Ralphsmith

Geelong: Gary Rohan replaced in the selected side by Zach Guthrie

MEDICAL SUBS

Geelong: Cooper Stephens

Richmond: Ivan Soldo

Carlton v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Carlton: Matt Owies replaced in selected side by Jesse Motlop

MEDICAL SUBS

Carlton: Will Setterfield

Fremantle: Mitch Crowden

