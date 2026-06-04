Sean Darcy and Justin Longmuir after Fremantle's win over West Coast in R20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE'S hungry and deep list has given it the luxury of not rushing players back from injury, with the decision to play Sean Darcy in back-to-back WAFL games for the first time since 2019 highlighting the options now available for the ladder leaders.

Darcy returned from a month-long calf injury through the WAFL last week and was impressive, racking up 36 hit-outs and six marks on managed game time, underlining his strength around stoppages in a battle with West Coast opponent Matt Flynn.

The big man will back up in the WAFL this week, playing consecutive games with Peel Thunder for the first time since he was managed early in 2019 and then overlooked in favour of recruit Rory Lobb.

While Darcy has battled his share of injuries through a 132-game career, he has typically avoided the WAFL when returning from short setbacks, playing his only other match with Peel Thunder under Justin Longmuir's tenure at the start of 2025 as he returned from an ankle injury.

The ability for the Dockers to build the ruckman gradually in the WAFL and hold him back until after their round 14 bye highlights the luxurious and hard-earned position their list is in after an 11-game winning run.

"Sean's a quality AFL player, but we've got the luxury at the moment with our depth and where we sit to be able to build [players'] form and make sure that when they come into the team, they're ready," Longmuir said this week.

"He'll increase his minutes this week. He got through well last week and pulled up really well physically. I thought his form was excellent given it was his first game in a while.

"We just need to build his minutes and keep building his form and fitness. He's going to play WAFL this week, then the bye next week. The WAFL will have a bye as well, so we'll reassess then."

Sean Darcy celebrates a goal for Fremantle against Richmond in R3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The ruck structure at Fremantle has shifted in Darcy's absence, with Luke Jackson thriving on the extra ruck time and holding up well physically after a big pre-season that saw him add more muscle to wrestle opposition big men around the ground.

Playing the All-Australian contender as a No.1 ruck for long periods is no longer the concern it has been in past seasons, albeit the Dockers are managing him in ways that allow him to play with trademark burst in final quarters.

Mason Cox has been given the chance to establish himself as a back-up to Jackson through seven straight games, but hasn't yet cemented himself as a better option than a fully fit Darcy.

The Collingwood premiership big man has averaged 56.3 per cent time on ground and given the Dockers a hardened ruck presence to support Jackson, but his impact forward and aerially around the ground can improve.

It has left the door ajar for Darcy to force his way back into the team after the bye when the Dockers launch into a block of matches against Geelong, Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney and Sydney.

Mason Cox in a ruck contest during Fremantle's match against Essendon in R10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

While the savvy recruitment of Cox has been vital in the patient return of Darcy, the development of players this season under Longmuir and his coaching team has been critical to the overall management of the list and ability to cover injuries.

Among the issues navigated so far, star midfielder Hayden Young has missed seven games due to hamstring and concussion issues, co vice-captain Caleb Serong has missed the past two matches with a calf injury, while key defenders Alex Pearce (knee) and Brennan Cox (calf) have each missed two games.

With every injury, the Dockers have been able to call on their depth to cover the role and perform at a high level, while players already in the team have stepped up to take on more responsibility.

The club's outstanding recruiting has rightly been lauded through its rise to premiership contention, but the coaching team's ability to develop later selections like Pat Voss, Karl Worner, Corey Wagner and Isaiah Dudley into key players has been underrated.

Justin Longmuir on the MCG after Fremantle's defeat over Essendon in Round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Highlighting the depth of talent now available, tall forward Jye Amiss said the players had unwavering faith in their teammates' ability to step up from WAFL level and contribute this season.

"The way that they are driving them down at Peel has been really good, and their standards at training have made us better," Amiss said this week.

"I was actually mentioning it the other day, the Peel backs have been training against us forwards and they really push us to be better, and that's what we want at training.

"Everyone is just hungry to get better, which is pushing the people above them and the people above them. I think it's starting from the guys at Peel driving those standards, and that's coming through the whole playing group."