Adelaide has claimed an elusive top-eight scalp, defeating Geelong by one point in another Adelaide Oval heartstopper.
Despite being comfortably beaten at centre clearances, the Crows made the most of their moments, led by inspirational captain Jordan Dawson and young gun Dan Curtin.
CROWS v CATS Full match coverage and stats
Reduced to one man on the bench for stages of the final term, Darcy Fogarty's late point proved decisive as Adelaide held on to record just its second victory over Geelong in the last 11 attempts.
Brilliant in the middle and damaging in attack, Dawson's three goals were pivotal, while Curtin impressed with his relentless workrate, poise in traffic and game-saving late mark.
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The cardiac Crows, who have now played in eight games decided by 14 points or less this season, had passages of dominance but were never able to shake the Cats off their tail.
Both sides got going early with Jack Martin opening Geelong's account inside the first two minutes and Zac Taylor curling home Adelaide's response little more than a minute later.
Ex-Crow Patrick Dangerfield set the tone for the visitors with his relentless pursuit of the loose ball, but it was Adelaide which took a two-point margin into the first break.
The slippery conditions continued and Martin started the second just as he did the first, nailing the opener as both sides exchanged blows.
Ben Keays found himself one of three loose Crows deep in attack and nailed a late goal to hand the Crows a six-point advantage at the main break, despite losing the centre clearances 9-3.
Clearly trying to move the ball faster from half-back, Adelaide began the second half well as goals to skipper Dawson and recruit Callum Ah Chee helped Matthew Nicks' men get out to a game-high 20-point lead.
But just when it appeared the Crows would run away with it, Geelong hit back hard with three consecutive goals to Shannon Neale, Ollie Dempsey and Jack Bowes to cut the margin to just two points at the final change.
A quick Keays snap and vintage Taylor Walker goal ignited the Crows early in the final term, but it was Dawson's third which brought the house down.
Injuries threatened to spoil the Crows' party as Ah Chee and Jordon Butts were sidelined, joined momentarily by debutant Hugo Hall-Kahan and Toby Murray who were both left bleeding after a nasty head clash.
Once again, the Cats refused to go away, drawing level thanks to goals from Ollie Henry, Shaun Mannagh and Bowes.
Fogarty's long-range effort appeared to sail through for a major before being overturned by the ARC, but it was the point which separated the teams at the final siren.
More to come
ADELAIDE 3.2 6.3 8.6 11.9 (75)
GEELONG 2.6 4.9 7.10 10.14 (74)
GOALS
Adelaide: Dawson 3, Walker 2, Keays 2, Taylor, Neal-Bullen, Berry, Ah Chee
Geelong: Martin 2, Bowes 2, Neale, Mannagh, O.Henry, J.Henry, Dempsey, Dangerfield
BEST
Adelaide: Dawson, Curtin, McAndrew, Peatling, Milera, Berry
Geelong: Dangerfield, O'Sullivan, Holmes, Smith, De Koning, Bruhn
INJURIES
Adelaide: Ah Chee (Hamstring), Butts (calf)
Geelong: Nil
Crowd: 42,340 at Adelaide Oval