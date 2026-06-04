Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 13 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Jordan Dawson leads his team onto the field during the R1 match between Adelaide and Collingwood at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on March 14, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

THE EASIEST bye round has arrived for Fantasy coaches.

With only Richmond and Greater Western Sydney having the week off, coaches should be able to field teams comfortably for another best-18 round.

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Players coming off their bye – Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,082,000) and Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $947,000) – are being targeted, as is debutant Hugo Hall-Kahan (DEF/MID, $230,000).

Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 13 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

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