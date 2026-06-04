Follow all the action from Thursday night's clash between Adelaide and Geelong

Jordon Butts is tackled by Oliver Dempsey during the R3 match between Geelong and Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium on March 26, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE and Geelong face off on Thursday night in a huge encounter to open round 13.

The Crows return from the bye with plenty of work to do as they hunt a top-six finish after failing to take the scalp of a leading contender through the first half of the season.

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They have not been far off the pacesetters with four of their losses this year coming by single figures, including in their most recent game against the Hawks.

Geelong could hardly have been more impressive as it overpowered Sydney and two-time reigning premiers Brisbane, but for the second time this season it has given up some of its gains with a defeat to a lesser light.

The Cats failed to make the most of their early chances in a shock loss to the Blues but can now turn to a stranglehold over the Crows with six consecutive wins.

Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

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Jack Bowes has been recalled by the Cats after strong VFL form, joining Jack Martin and Ollie Wiltshire in earning a spot, while Lawson Humphries will miss with an ankle injury, while Mitch Edwards has been managed and Brad Close dropped.

The Crows have brought back Taylor Walker alongside debutant Hugo Hall-Kahan, with Izak Rankine (calf) and Riley Thilthorpe (suspension) to miss.